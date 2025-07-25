The Best Deep Freezers You Can Get Under ₦400,000

I come from an extended family, and usually there's always about seven people living in the same house and using the same kitchen at the same time. However, we've always had a deep freezer in my home. It makes sorting out foodstuff easy after bulk buying and keeps things frozen faster and longer. During those occasional 3-day national grid power outages, we typically don’t scurry around looking for power solutions because the freezer only begins to defrost at about day four. If you’re like me and come from a big home , you’re a caterer, you sell foodstuff, or you just need extra freezer space in your kitchen , you’ll need something reliable. You need a deep freezer that doesn’t consume unnecessary power and keeps your food safe. Here are five deep freezers under ₦400,000 that save you money, electricity, and allow you to store food in bulk.

1. Hisense Chest Freezer 198L (FC260)

With its 198-litre capacity, this freezer is the right size for medium-sized homes because it’s not too big or too small and cools fast. The Fast Freeze button means that it begins to freeze almost immediately you drop in your meat or fish. It’s easy to clean, has a power indicator light so you’ll know when it’s on or off, and has a lock and key, which comes in handy if you have kids or run a food business. Also, it can switch between fridge and freezer mode, so you can use it for drinks too. You basically have a 2-in-1 freezer. Price: ₦323,000. Where To Buy: Shop Fouani Store .

2. BRUHM Chest Freezer BCS-160MR

BRUHM is known for making affordable appliances that still do the job well. This chest freezer has a super freezing function that quickly gets things cold. It also has an LED light inside, so you won’t be grabbing stuff from the freezer randomly in the dark when NEPA strikes at night. It has a manual temperature control that lets you adjust how cold it gets, a lock and key, and a cool pack that keeps the freezer cold longer during blackouts. It has a 160-litre capacity and is best for singles, couples, or small homes with basic freezing needs. Price: ₦309,990. Where To Buy: Shop Electromart .

3. Tamashi Chest Freezer 242L (NCX250G)

“Tamashi” is a Japanese word that means soul or spirit, and this freezer lives up to the name. It’s big, strong, and comes with safety features like anti-shock, which protects it from electric surges, which is a big plus with our sometimes unstable power supply. It has a large size of 242 litres, which gives you enough space if you have lots of food to store. It also has a compressor switch-off that saves energy after it gets cold enough and a foam-filled lid that keeps things cold even when there’s no light. Like all the other freezers above, this Tamashi freezer also comes with a lock and key for security purposes and a wire basket for small items. Price: ₦369,990. Where To Buy: Shop Electromart .

4. AEON Chest Freezer 252L (ACF250GK)

This AEON model is easy to move around (thanks to its wheels), and has more than enough space for bulk storage. It also uses the R600a refrigerant, which is more energy-efficient and better for the environment. It has an adjustable thermostat that you can set to how cold you want, a compressor fan that ensures the freezer stays cool evenly, a lock and key, and a wire basket. Price: ₦359,999. Where To Buy: Shop Jamara Home .

5. Haier Thermocool Small Deep Freezer HTF150HAS

This is one of Nigeria’s most trusted freezer brands. Even though it’s the smallest on this list, it has one of the biggest selling points: its 100 hours of freeze retention. That means your food will still be frozen even if there’s no light for four days. It uses energy-saving tech that cuts your power bill by up to 50%. Read our recommendations for the best deep freezers that keep things cold without spiking your electricity bill . Additionally, it has a fast freezing and wide voltage support that continues to work even with unstable light. It comes with a lock and key, a metal basket for small items, and it operates silently with no annoying humming sounds. Price: ₦393,000. Where To Buy: Shop Kara .