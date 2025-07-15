7 Must-Visit Rooftop Restaurants in Abuja

Dining at a rooftop restaurant is one of life’s most underrated pleasures. Something about eating your favourite meal while watching the sky turn pink or navy blue makes the experience feel more special than usual. It’s not just about the food; it’s the cool breeze, the city lights, and the escape from the noise. And if there’s one Nigerian city that makes rooftop dining worth it, it’s Abuja. The Federal Capital Territory is known for its calm, clean, and organised feel. It’s a reputation that carries over into its food spots, too. If you want to indulge in fine dining with a view, a lively night out, or a romantic setting under the stars, Abuja has rooftop restaurants that tick all the boxes. Here are seven of the best rooftop spots in Abuja you should visit.

1. Tulip Bistro

Location: 41 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Opposite Oti Carpet, Wuse, Abuja. Open daily: 11 am – 11 pm. If you want your dinner to include a sunset view, Tulip Bistro will do that and more. This restaurant serves a mix of Lebanese , Italian, and Mediterranean dishes, and its outdoor rooftop space sets the scene for a relaxing meal. Their breakfast menu includes Lebanese spreads, manousheh, and chocolate French toast and pancakes . Lunch and dinner options include grilled lamb chops, oxtail stew, creamy pasta dishes like chicken Alfredo and Tuscan chicken pasta. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, their dessert menu includes kunefe, crème brûlée, and tres leches cake.

2. Barcadi Restaurant

Location: 19 Ajesa Street, Wuse, Abuja. Open daily: 8 am – 11 pm. Barcadi Restaurant might have a “no photos” policy, but its aesthetics deserve their own Pinterest board. It looks like something out of Architectural Digest, with elegant interiors, a full-service bar, and a rooftop area where you can unwind under the stars. Their menu is diverse, ranging from chicken dishes like Cajun chicken and firecracker chicken to local soups, seafood, lamb and pizzas. Drink prices fall between ₦9,500 and ₦17,000, covering everything from fresh smoothies to their special house cocktails.

3. Nola Restaurant & Lounge

Location: No. 9 Kampala Street, Wuse 2, Abuja. Opens: Mon–Thurs: 11 am – Midnight | Fri–Sun: 11 am – 2 am (Live DJ from 10 pm). Nola is a restaurant that combines fine dining with a touch of nightlife. Its rooftop space is beautifully set for both early dinners and late-night hangouts. On weekends, the vibe transforms from posh restaurant to lively lounge, with live music and a DJ from 10 p.m. Expect starters like calamari à la grecque and lamb croquettes, with mains including seafood Alfredo, bolognese, and smoked chicken pesto. Dessert lovers can go for their caramel apple or chocolate decadence. Explore their menu here . There’s a strict smart casual dress code here, so you’ll have to ditch the shorts and dress to impress.

4. Marks At The Park

Location: 163 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse, Abuja. Open daily: 12 pm – 12 am. Marks is a hidden gem for anyone who loves Asian cuisine. This Japanese and Pan-Asian restaurant has a rooftop dining area that gives you a view of the sunset. They’re famous for their Wok dishes, a cooking style that involves high-heat stir-frying in a deep, round pan. Their other dishes include Thai coconut chicken wok, hot chilli shrimp wok, and spicy beef wok. Go through their full menu here . They also serve warm bowls of ramen, grilled seafood, and signature dishes like miso black cod. Their rooftop setup gives a zen vibe for anyone who loves a peaceful dinner experience.

5. ALDO’s Restaurant

Location: Plot 466, Alex Ekwueme Way, Jabi, Abuja. Open daily: 9:30 am – 10:30 pm. ALDO’s rooftop is decorated with pink and grey chairs, dangling flower installations, and themed setups for Valentine’s, Iftar, and even birthday parties. You can even plan a proposal here. The menu is extensive, from spicy soups and sushi to burgers, wraps and pizzas. They serve Lebanese delicacies like sambousik and sujouk, plus ALDO's signature sandwiches and an impressive drinks menu with smoothies, mocktails, and everything from tequila to champagne.

6. Checkpoint Restaurant & Lounge

Location: 2 Sakono Street, Wuse, Abuja. Open daily: 12 pm – 2 am. Checkpoint is not your typical rooftop restaurant. By night, it transforms into a lively rooftop rave complete with neon lights and music. They host themed nights like karaoke, live music, and endless cocktail Thursdays for ₦20,000 per person. One standout event is their Sunday brunch buffet at ₦25,000 per person. It’s where you can eat, dance, and mingle in one go. If you love a social dining scene where the food is good and the vibe is even better, Checkpoint should be on your list. You can read through their menu here .

7. La Taverna

Location: 5th Floor, Statement Hotel, First Ave, Wuse, Abuja. Open: Tue–Sun: 11:30 am – 10 pm, Closed on Mondays. La Taverna brings a slice of Spain and Chile to Abuja, serving tapas, tacos, and its famous pizzas and noodles. Its rooftop space lets you enjoy a view of the city skyline while soaking in the calm breeze. Their menu highlights include chewy wood-fired pizzas like Lagos Street and chilli chicken pizza (from ₦12,000), chow mein and Singapore noodles (₦13,000 and ₦11,500), and a wide variety of pastas such as Taverna carbonara and fusilli bolognese. Add in their pasta on Thursdays and pizza on Wednesdays, and you have multiple reasons to return.