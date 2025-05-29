6 Best Portable Water Filters for Nigerian Homes in 2025

Access to clean drinking water is crucial for health in Nigeria, where waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid remain a significant concern. In 2024 alone, there were 359 reported cholera deaths , with Lagos being particularly affected. This is largely due to limited access to clean water and inadequate sanitation. That is where water filters come in. This guide explains what a water filter is, how it works, six of Nigeria's best portable water filters, their features, costs, and where to buy them.

What is a Portable Water Filter and How Does It Work?

Portable water filters offer a simple and effective solution. It’s a device—like a countertop unit or pitcher with a tiny cartridge filled with super-fine pores. These user-friendly devices remove contaminants like bacteria, protozoa, and dirt with these pores while the clean water slides through. It doesn’t require electricity or specialised knowledge to use. They are especially useful in areas with unreliable access to clean water or during emergencies that compromise regular water sources. Some filters, such as a quality water filtration system, even contain activated carbon to eliminate unpleasant tastes and odours, ensuring your water tastes fresh and clean. Whether you’re outside or installing a whole-home purification setup, filters deliver clean, great-tasting water by trapping harmful particles and reducing odours.

Top 7 Portable Water Filters for Nigerian Homes

1. TAPP 1 UF Filter

This faucet filter uses ultrafiltration technology to remove pollutants like bacteria, dirt, and particles. It doesn’t require technical installation; attach it to your tap. The filter cartridges last 3 to 6 months, ensuring you have access to safe water. It's specially designed and tested for Nigerian tap water and has SonCap certification, so you know it's legit. Price: ₦27,000. Where to Buy: Shop Tapp Water Nigeria

2. So-Safe In-Line Single Water Filter

The So-Safe In-Line Single Water Filter has a transparent case that allows you to monitor the filtration process visually. Its durable construction withstands varied water pressure and temperature conditions. Compatible with standard 10-inch filter cartridges, this product provides customisable filtration tailored to your water quality needs. It removes sediment and impurities to improve water quality and overall health. It features a compact design and is easy to install, making it an ideal water filter for home use. Price: ₦11,850. Where to Buy: Shop Mate Power Tools .

3. Aquadev S4000 UF Whole House Filter

The Aquadev S4000 UF Whole House Filter is a high-performance water purification system for Nigerian homes. Utilising ultrafiltration technology, it effectively removes contaminants like rust, sediments, bacteria, and algae, ensuring safe and clean water throughout your household. Its self-cleaning mechanism and energy-efficient operation make it a cost-effective solution. With its durable design and comprehensive filtration capabilities, the Aquadev S4000 UF Whole House Filter is an excellent investment for households looking for a reliable water purification system. Price: ₦400,000. Where to Buy: Shop Aquadev

4. Divya Stainless Steel Water Filter 20l

The Divya Stainless Steel Water Filter (20 L) is a sleek, corrosion-free unit made from durable stainless steel that holds 20 litres of water. It features a single-piece, jointless design with a silver-treated ceramic candle that mechanically filters out bacteria, protozoa, and sediment without the need for electricity. At the same time, a plastic gasket ensures a leak-proof fit. It is easy to set up and clean, making it the best portable water filter for home use. Just place it on your kitchen’s countertop, and you'll enjoy clean, fresh water every time. Price: ₦62,500. Where to Buy: Shop Konga

5. Unilever Pureit Classic Autofill 23 L Water Purifier

The Unilever Pureit Classic Autofill 23 L Water Purifier is an all-in-one unit that automatically fills from your tap (no electricity needed) and stores up to 23 litres of safe drinking water at once. It uses multi-stage Programmed Germkill Technology and an activated carbon trap to remove viruses, bacteria, pesticides, odours, and sediment. The transparent 9 L chamber and Germkil life indicator let you see and know exactly when to swap cartridges. Its break-resistant tap makes it long-lasting and easy to maintain, which is perfect for busy homes. Price: 19,850. Where to Buy: Shop Swiftermall

6. Clean Ceramic Cartridge Faucet Filter

The Clean Ceramic Cartridge Faucet Filter Instant Water Purifier removes bacteria, algae, chlorine, and heavy metals for safer, better-tasting water. It installs in seconds on most standard faucets (adapters and washers included) and allows you to switch between filtered and tap water without the need for tools. You’ll get up to 10,000 L of purified water at 6 L/min before needing a simple monthly clean or replacing the reusable ceramic element. Lightweight and eco-friendly, it’s perfect for cooking, drinking, face-washing and more. Price: ₦6,113. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia .

What is the Difference Between A Filter and A Purifier?