At ₦600K, Is the BuchyMix Turbocrush Premium 3-in-1 Blender All That?

BuchyMix this, BuchyMix that… It seems like everywhere I turn these days, there’s a food content creator singing the praises of the infamous BuchyMix blender. What’s funny is, I’ve used the BuchyMix blender multiple times without even knowing it was THE BuchyMix blender. My sister-in-law owns one and she’s someone who takes her kitchen gadgets very seriously.

She loves cooking and trying out new recipes, and when she buys anything for her kitchen, it’s because she believes in its performance and thinks it is worth the investment which is why she invested in this blender. And thanks to our bond, I’ve had full rights to use it too. As of the time I’m writing this, this BuchyMix blender has been in her kitchen since 2023. That’s a solid two years of frequent use, and it’s still working like new.

Now, if you’re Nigerian, you’ll understand why high-performance blenders are so common in our households. Our meals require a lot of blending. You have to blend tomatoes and pepper for stew, beans and pepper for moin moin, egusi for soup, ground crayfish for seasoning.

There’s always something that needs to be blended before you start cooking, so for most of us, a blender is always in our kitchen.

What Exactly Is the BuchyMix Blender?

The full name of the model I’ve been using is the BuchyMix Turbocrush Premium 3-in-1 Blender. It has a 2-litre jug, comes in black, and is powered by a 2200-watt motor. BuchyMix itself is an American brand that makes cooking appliances designed to make food prep easier and faster. They manufacture a range of products, including air fryers, juicers, and food processors, but this particular blender has become their breakout star in Nigeria.

Now let’s talk specs: Power : With 2200 watts of professional motor strength, it can blend or crush almost anything including frozen fruits, dried grains, tough seeds, and even ice blocks.





Capacity : The jug holds 2 litres (with a max liquid limit of about 1.7 litres), which comes in handy when you’re cooking for a family or making smoothies for everyone at once.





Crushing Technology : The blades are designed to completely pulverise whatever you put inside, including ice, vegetables, nuts, and dry ingredients.





Cleaning : The jug is BPA-free (which means it’s safe for food) and it is dishwasher-friendly. Even if you don’t have a dishwasher, cleaning it is also very easy.





Bonus Jar: It also comes with a smaller 800ml jar for things like blending ogbono, crayfish, or small quantities of spices and pastes.

What Do All Of Its Buttons Do?

The control panel has six buttons and a timer dial. At first glance, it might look like a spaceship, but trust me, it’s easy once you know what each one does. Start/Stop : Exactly what it says. You press this to start or stop the blender.



Low : This blends slowly and gently. Anytime I want a rough pepper blend or a chunky sauce, this is what I use.



High : This is the fastest speed and the one I use when I want my blend to be very smooth for stew bases or soups.



Smoothie : I mostly use this for fruit smoothies. It blends really well, though I noticed it sometimes makes the smoothie a bit foamy at first, but that settles once you pour it into a cup. It could be the pressure or the spinning speed, either way, it works.



Ice : This button is specially made to handle frozen items. I’ve used it for frozen tomatoes, peppers, and diced fruits. It’s very noisy (definitely the loudest of all the buttons), but it gets the job done. That said, don’t go tossing in massive blocks of ice. Frozen items are fine, but don’t try to push it too hard.



Pulse: This one is about control because it blends in intervals. First, it gently breaks down big chunks at a lower speed to avoid air getting trapped, then it switches to high-speed to finish the job. You can also rotate the timer dial to control how long the blending lasts which is super helpful when you want to just set it and let it run.

What Comes in the Box?

Inside the box, you’ll find: The main blender base.



Two jars - one large and one small, depending on the quantity of food you want to blend.



A tamper stick (this helps you push ingredients down while blending, in case things get stuck).



A water bottle.



A 3-year warranty, which is rare for blenders sold in Nigeria and says a lot about the quality.

How Well Does It Actually Blend?

In real-life use, it blends food into excellent textures. Smoothies : Doesn’t matter if the fruits are fresh or frozen because it blends everything smoothly and evenly.



Local foods : I’ve used it to blend ogbono, egusi, crayfish, and dried pepper and it handles all of them easily. There’s no burning smell and no overheating.



Speed and Noise : It’s very fast… like really fast and it’s also loud. Just know that each time you turn it on, everyone in your house can hear you and even your neighbours.



Ease of Use : Its setup is simple and easy to use. Plug it in, place the jar securely, and press whichever button you want.



Cleaning: You can clean it with water and a drop of washing-up liquid, shake and rinse. You could also let the blender do the cleaning by blending soapy water. Just avoid getting water underneath the jar because there’s a connector there that joins the jar to the base, and you don’t want water messing that up.

Design and Durability

It’s not bulky, but it’s also not the smallest blender on the market. It’s also the type of appliance you can proudly leave on your kitchen counter. The base is solid and the whole thing feels sturdy. The blades are sharp and the jars are strong. I’ve never had it spill or wobble during use. After two years of almost weekly use, it still works just like it did on day one. It’s not a flimsy machine at all and it’s clear that this blender was built to last.

Is It Worth ₦600,000?

This is the big question, isn’t it? Truthfully, ₦600K is not cheap and not everyone can drop that kind of money on a blender, but when you think about it long-term, it might actually be the more economical option. I’ve had a brand-new blender pack up after 30 seconds of use. We’ve gone through about three different blenders in this household, and each one eventually gave up, overheated, or just refused to power on again.

This BuchyMix blender has been working for two years and counting with no issues, no funny noises, and no breaking down. It’s clearly made from high-quality materials and is reliable enough for even professional chefs or food business owners. It’s not affordable for everyone, but if you cook a lot or run a food business, it’s 100% worth the investment. Instead of spending ₦100K every few months on a blender that won’t last, you can spend once and have peace of mind for years. Price: ₦602,000. Where To Buy: Shop Spop .

Is the BuchyMix Blender All That?