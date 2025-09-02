Ever stared at those gorgeous human-hair wigs online and thought, “I love the look, but my bank account doesn’t”? Well, same. With human hair wigs costing ₦200,000 and above, synthetic wigs priced under ₦80,000 provide a perfect solution for women who want to look smart, neat, and stylish but are on a budget. These synthetic wigs listed below are stylish and cheap, heat-safe, and low-maintenance for first-timers. With premium fibre that looks natural and prices that make sense, these wigs let you slay without splurging.

1. THC Synthetic Fringe Wig – “LUNA”

The LUNA wig is 26 inches long, with layered waves and soft fringe. It has a honey-brown shade that suits medium to dark skin tones. It is 100% premium synthetic and heat safe, which means it's simple to maintain with gentle detangling and occasional light washing. Since it's a fringe wig, it has no lace and is easy to wear, brush, and style. Price: ₦30,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Hair Caterers .

2. 90's Bang Wig - UNIT 907

Available in colour 1B and platinum blonde , this 5-inch, mid-length, synthetic wig gives a fun '90s retro vibe with its flippy ends and voluminous bangs. It is a glueless wig with an elastic band. The undetectable HD lace gives you a pre-plucked, natural-looking hairline that blends seamlessly into your skin tone. It can be styled with or without bangs and is also heat-safe. Price: ₦60,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Hair Caterers .

3. Bobbi Boss HD Undetectable Lace Front Wig Glueless 13×6 – “Jahmelia”,

This 13-inch-long, wavy synthetic wig is a low-maintenance hair that suits beginners. It is heat-resistant, has a glueless HD lace front with pre-plucked baby hairs, and has a secure Flex-Fit cap adjustable band that keeps it firm on your head. Price: ₦65,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Hair Caterers .



4. Sensationnel Butta HD Lace Front Wig – Butta Unit 22

Bob wigs give a serious, professional vibe, and with less than ₦80k, a 9-to-5 babe or university student will cop this T-part lace closure 9.5″ blunt bob wig. It features HD lace that seamlessly blends into your skin tone, a pre-plucked hairline with baby hairs, and is heat-safe. If you want a polished and high-impact look on a budget, get this bob wig. Price: ₦60,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Hair Caterers

5. Sensationnel Latisha Curl Bundles (14"/16"/18")

These wigs are thick and soft, and the curls are perfectly defined. You can pick from three lengths: 14", 16", or 18", so you'll get great coverage no matter what. They're made from 100% premium fibre, which means they're heat-safe. Plus, keeping them vibrant is easy: wash them and let them air dry. And when it comes to colours, there are vibrant options like Jet Black, Balayage Mocha, and more!

6. Half Wig & Ponytail Set

The Up & Down Pony Wrap Half Wig – UD 20 is an excellent option for ladies who love styling their hair to give different looks. It can be styled in different ways easily. It's 14 inches long with curls that get tighter at the ends, and it comes in a natural off-black shade (1B). Plus, it's made from high-quality synthetic fibre that can handle heat . You can switch between wearing it as a half-wig, an up-do, a pony wrap, or even a half-up/half-down look. Price: ₦45,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Hair Caterers

7. Light Yaki Blonde Wig

The Yaki Blonde wig is full and bouncy. It has a similar look to Marilyn Monroe's hair, but with a longer length. It's said to accept low to medium heat and has a premium synthetic texture. Price: ₦70,000. Where to Buy: Shop Hairfitness_bylami .

8. Yaki U-part Wig

This wig gives you the goddess effect that stuns everyone. If you want to give off the siren, goddess, or the sensual archetype, this wig will help you nail it perfectly. It is full, bouncy, and cascades over your shoulder. The length and heat preferences are not highlighted, but it's a solid option in terms of appearance. Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Shop Hairfitness_byLami .

9. CiCi – Kinky Straight Wig (5×5 Lace Closure)

This 26-inch synthetic kinky-straight wig features a melting 5×5 lace closure, giving it a soft and voluminous appearance. It’s a cheap fibre wig that gives you a put-together look on a budget. Its natural black tone gives subtle shine and fits all occasions. It’s easy to maintain and perfect for beginners with no wig care knowledge, professionals, and students alike.

10. Kinky Straight Headband Wig

The 22-inch Kinky Straight Headband Wig is the kind of wig you wear to work, the gym, or errands, rather than high-class occasions or formal settings. It’s perfect for students and workers who want to appear sharp and neat in a professional setting. It’s glueless, featuring an adjustable strap, and is a budget-friendly option for those with very tight budgets.

11. Full Blown Diva – 4C Kinky Ultra Textured Wig

Big, lush, and layered, this 16-inch, ultra-textured 4C kinky wig radiates confident, Afrocentric energy plus black girl magic. Its rich, natural black tone and dramatic volume draw attention to your face and make a great conversation starter. It is a low-maintenance fibre hair that feels authentic to a certain extent.