Planning a date, either romantic or platonic, can seem a bit scary financially. You want to have a good time, but you also don’t want to find yourself back at the village soaking garri. So, how do you plan those memorable, sophisticated dates without completely emptying your wallet? While Lagos definitely has its share of super high-end places that can cost a fortune, I've discovered some amazing hidden gems by simply asking the people on our team. These spots offer all the vibe, great service, and delicious food you'd expect from a luxury venue, but at surprisingly affordable prices. It just goes to show that true sophistication isn't about how much you spend, but about picking places that really nail the atmosphere, creativity, and quality. These Lagos date spots promise incredible experiences without breaking the bank and are perfect for anything from a casual first date to a special anniversary celebration. RELATED ARTICLE: 7 Date Night Dresses That Guarantee a Second Date

1. 12-inch Baguette

12-inch Baguette lives up to that day-date dream. Tucked away on Rotimi Monisi Close off Oba Dosumu Street, Ikeja GRA, 12-inch Baguette feels like a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of Lagos. The setting is relaxed, cosy, and unpretentious, making it perfect for first or easygoing dates. Plus, reviewers praise the stellar service . Even when there’s a short wait, the staff’s warmth more than makes up for it. According to our respondent, they make the best tacos priced within the range of ₦5,500 – ₦8,000. Their foot-long baguettes (₦6,500 – ₦9,500) are also the stars of the menu , with a generous filling and flavours that taste like heaven on earth. You can enjoy a wonderful date here for ₦20,000 or less. A few tips: no cash payments, orders can be made via Chowdeck or Glovo, there’s limited seating on a first-come, first-served basis, and no dedicated parking. READ ALSO: 8 Different Types of Jean Cuts and How to Style Them .

2. Cilantro Lagos

Cilantro is highly recommended by our respondent for its quiet, low-key ambiance and the chill, receptive nature of its staff. If you’re someone who appreciates a calm atmosphere or tends to be a bit anxious, Cilantro is definitely the spot for you. The soft lighting, abundant greenery, and cosy vibe effortlessly create the perfect setting for a romantic, memorable date. She’s also quite fond of their seating options; you’re free to choose your preferred spot, whether it's at the bar, by the window, or inside the main dining area. They have two branches in Lagos: one on Victoria Island (7 Musa Yar'Adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos) and another in Ikeja (26 Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos). While the customer service and ambience received high praise, the food truly steals the show. Expect beautifully plated, globally inspired dishes that burst with flavour, from aromatic curries to fresh seafood and tender grills. With prices ranging from around ₦3,000 to ₦100,000, it offers a truly indulgent and luxurious dining experience, and you will surely find something that suits your budget. Contact 090810001000 for your reservations at the Ikeja branch and 09021999999 at the Victoria Island Branch. Just a few things to keep in mind: They don't serve beef or pork, opting for halal meat only. Please note that a 7.5% VAT, a 5.0% consumption tax, and a 5.0% service charge will be added to the menu prices.

3. Dulce Cafe

Dulce (Ikoyi) made the list of our respondents’ favourite date spots for two reasons: The Steak and Mushroom burrito bowl. She also loves restaurants with pastry options, as she has a sweet tooth. If you love experimenting with your drinks like our respondent, you will find their cocktail menu a solid option. If your heart and date night lean into pastries and juicy bites, Dulce in Ikoyi is your kindred spirit. The restaurant boasts a chic and minimalist ambiance with lush greenery and soft lighting. It’s the kind of place where you get lost in conversations without a care in the world. Can't make it to their location at 15, Glover Road, Ikoyi? You can place your order via WhatsApp and enjoy your treats indoors. Menu : Baked treats ( ₦2,250 - ₦5,500), unlimited cocktails (Wed - Fri 5 pm to 8 pm, ₦25,000 per person), breakfast and lunch (₦2,500 - ₦24,000).



Dulce Cafe feels indulgent without the high stakes and is great for brunch dates, catching up, or treating yourself to sweet indulgences.

READ ALSO: Restaurants in Abuja Serving Romance Under 25k

4. La Taverna

A date at La Taverna feels like a delightful escape from the city, all at surprisingly affordable prices, with visuals that are almost cinematic. Outside the food, our respondent loves the ambience here, which is why she keeps going back. This place has different levels, with seating options ranging from a serene outdoor terrace to a lively main dining area and a more intimate upstairs section. It offers distinct atmospheres within a single space. These little seating nooks and crannies make it feel super private, almost like a members-only club. The service is always on point; even when it's packed, the staff are calm and really pay attention to you, which is a sign of great hospitality. And the music makes the atmosphere even better without drowning out your conversations. While the ambience certainly stands out, La Taverna's menu shines with generous portions of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine that a reviewer likened to being transported to Sicily. Their seafood options demonstrate both skilled preparation and creative flavour combinations. They offer daily specials, such as Taco Tuesday from 4 pm. Some rave that for roughly ₦11K you can enjoy a pasta + drink, which is a solid value for a date that feels top-notch.

5. Kaanubaru

Our world's best editor gatekept this place for a couple of years because it is one of her favourite mainland spots. Frankly, I don't fault her for it. When you find something so good, you want to keep it to yourself, too. She particularly enjoys a drink called "the Suffering Bastard" (hilarious name for a drink, by the way) and mentioned that it's very intimate without being overt. Their menu showcases flavourful dishes, specials, and drinks, but only the drinks reflect prices from ₦3,000 to ₦55,000. You can have private conversations without feeling like you need to whisper. The design cleverly has Nigerian cultural touches, but in a modern way that feels authentic, not cheesy. The lighting is just right, with a warm, romantic glow that makes everyone and everything look good. Located at 20 Gola Jinadu Crescent, Gbagada, Lagos, Kaanubaru opens Tuesday through Sunday from 11 AM to 11 PM. You can make reservations and orders via WhatsApp on 08149692257.

6. Citizen

Citizen definitely has its own vibe, but it is also closely tied to La Taverna in some ways. It's quite new to the Lagos dining scene, more lively and social, but still feels intimate. Seeing the decor (red walls and white and black chessboard flooring) made me feel like a character in a ’70s movie visiting a secret, members-only bar. Our respondent likes the drinks here and according to her, the asun tacos are “wow.” They don't exactly sell meals and specialise mainly in appetisers. The bar is also a highlight, offering really nice and affordable cocktails and mocktails starting at ₦4,800. The fact that they're upfront about wait times demonstrates their confidence in their kitchen and their respect for their customers. This also creates time for you to bond with your date before your mouths get busy. What makes Citizen feel so upscale is its consistency, and how the lighting highlights both the beautiful architecture and the diners themselves, making it a naturally photogenic spot that feels luxurious without being stuffy.

7. Orchid House Thai Restaurant

With branches in VI, Ikeja, and Apapa, Orchid House Thai Restaurant offers an authentic Thai dining experience with a warm, modern aesthetic and cosy ambience. The menu features a wide variety of traditional Thai dishes, including Pad Thai, Green Curry, and Tom Yum Soup, with vegetarian and vegan options available. Prices range from ₦8,500 - ₦27,000, and according to our respondent, their Ikeja branch has the best spring rolls. The service is friendly and attentive, and the portions are generous. Outside of dates, you can host family dinners or group gatherings here.