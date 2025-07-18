7 Things You Must Do To Make Your Wig Last Long

Wigs aren't cheap. Whether you're rocking a 900k human hair unit or an affordable synthetic slay , all wigs are an investment . But here's the tea: it's less about how much you spent on your wig and more about how you take care of it. Wigs are your ride-or-dies; loyal, consistent, and always around when you need a glow-up. However, just as with friendships in real life, they require some tender loving care and a little maintenance to stay looking good. If your wigs are matting too fast, shedding like crazy, or losing their shape after just a few uses, it's time to change up your game. Here are 7 things you can do to prolong your wig's lifespan, if you desire to get your money's worth and still look great week after week.

1. Store Your Wig Properly

How you store your wig matters more than you think. Flinging it on your bed or draping it over a hanger in your closet does not sound like a big deal, until the lace gets creased and the hairs become tangled like a bird's nest. What To Do Instead: Always keep your wig on a wig stand or mannequin head when you are not wearing it. This keeps the shape and allows for air, especially if you wear glueless wigs or apply product daily. Bonus Tip: Cover it with a satin or silk scarf to prevent dust and frizz.

2. Wash Your Wig the Right Way

Your wig does require a wash, but not like your hair. Washing it too much leaves the fibres dry and weakens the lace or wefts, especially for human hair wigs. Wash your wig after every 6–8 uses (or sooner if you're prone to sweating or use lots of products). What To Do Instead: Detangle first before washing.

Use lukewarm water and a sulfate-free shampoo.

Gently rinse and wash — do not rub or twist.

Condition only the ends (not roots or lace region).

Air dry naturally on a wig stand. Note: Do not use regular bar soaps, dish soaps, or alcohol-based shampoo; they will spoil the texture and moisture level. Preferably, use a Keratin Shampoo and conditioner for your wigs and even your natural hair.

3. Use Heat Sparingly (And Always Protect)

We all love a good curl or straight press, but excess heat is a wig killer. Whether it's human or heat-resistant synthetic, regular flat ironing will depreciate it faster than you can say "closure." However, pre-spray a heat protectant before styling at all times. It creates a protective barrier and reduces breakage. What To Do Instead: Apply low to medium heat.

Don't use heat too close to the lace front.

Try using flexi rods, perm rods, or foam rollers instead of regular heat styling.

4. Comb Gently and Detangle Smart

Combing your wigs too roughly can cause them to shed a lot. To comb your wigs gently, use a wide-tooth comb or wig brush (such as a paddle brush or detangling brush), and always begin detangling from the ends and work your way up. For maximal preservation, detangle your wig when it is dry or lightly damp with leave-in conditioner or a wig detangler spray.

5. Avoid Sleeping in Your Wig

Do not sleep in your wig. The friction from your pillow will tangle it, mat the back of your neck, and decrease its overall quality. What To Do Instead: Remove the wig at night.

Place it on a stand or organise it in a satin pouch.

If you must sleep in it, secure it tightly using a satin bonnet or scarf.

6. Minimise Product Buildup

We get that you must use edge control, mousse, lace glue, holding spray, the whole nine yards. But when you apply too much, it makes the wig heavier and creates buildup, rigidity, and a bad smell over time. What To Do Instead: Apply light, wig-friendly products.

Carefully wash your lace from time to time with alcohol wipes or gentle shampoo to remove glue and buildup.

Spray dry shampoo or wig refresher sprays between washes to boost the scent.

7. Rotate Your Wigs

Make it a norm to have more than one "go-to" wig, particularly if you wear wigs daily. Alternating between two or three wigs provides each with a break and significantly prolongs their lifespan. Why This Helps: Wearing the same unit daily equates to more washing, styling, and tension on the lace and fibres. Providing each with rest time allows it to stay in shape, hold volume, and remain strong.