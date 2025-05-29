Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Just Got Acquired by E.l.f. for $1 Billion

It seems like Mrs Hailey Rhode Bieber has another one in the bag with the massive news that her three-year-old skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, has officially been acquired by E.l.f. Cosmetics in a $1 billion deal.

In case you’ve somehow missed the Glazing Milk wave, Rhode is the brand behind the current obsession with peptides in skincare, all thanks to the brand’s viral Peptide Lip Treatments and the now-iconic Peptide Glazing Milk essence. It’s also the brain behind the first-ever phone case with a built-in lip gloss compartment; the one you keep seeing in mirror selfies on your favourite It-girl’s Instagram Story.

With this acquisition, Rhode is now officially part of the E.l.f. empire, but that doesn’t mean the brand is changing its aesthetic or identity. Instead, think of it as Rhode 2.0, with the same glazed vibes and minimalism, but now backed by one of the biggest names in beauty retail.

So… What Does This Mean?

In real terms, E.l.f. has acquired 100% of Rhode. But instead of swallowing it whole or rebranding it, they’re letting Rhode stay exactly how we know and love it. Hailey Bieber will remain at the helm as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, and she’ll also be acting as a strategic advisor to E.l.f. Beauty. That’s a major sign that E.l.f. values what Rhode has built, which is a strong, aspirational identity driven by Gen-Z beauty culture and viral-worthy product innovation.

E.l.f. is paying $800 million upfront; $600 million in cash and $200 million in E.l.f. shares, with another potential $200 million coming over the next three years, depending on how Rhode performs. It’s a strategic investment in long-term growth. And yes, this makes it one of the largest celebrity beauty brand acquisitions ever.

What’s In It for Hailey and Rhode?

First off, global reach. Until now, Rhode has operated as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand, selling mainly through its website with limited restocks and restricted international shipping. If you’ve ever tried to order a Peptide Lip Treatment from Nigeria, you’ll know the heartbreak of “can’t deliver to your location” all too well. But now, with E.l.f.’s established retail infrastructure, Rhode could soon be stocked on shelves everywhere.

This deal is also a huge win in terms of scalability. Rhode has only released 10 products since its 2022 launch and still managed to rake in $212 million in net sales as of March 2025. They were able to achieve that with a tiny catalogue, minimal retail footprint, and no Sephora presence. Now imagine what happens when their TikTok viral products are widely available and new products roll out even faster.

Hailey’s staying in full control of the brand’s creative direction, which means Rhode doesn’t risk losing its identity. It’s not just some celebrity cash-out; look at it as a strategic level-up that gets Rhode more resources, a bigger audience, and, crucially, more power to grow into a lasting legacy brand.

What’s In It for E.l.f.?

For E.l.f., this is a deliberate push into the prestige skincare space, a category that E.l.f., for all its affordable, high-performing makeup, hasn’t been fully immersed in. Rhode’s branding, loyal community, and premium product range bring a kind of aspirational cool that E.l.f. hasn’t traditionally been known for.

More importantly, this deal gives E.l.f. access to the Gen-Z demographic on a whole new level. Rhode’s customers are not only interested in buying skincare, but they’re also interested in the lifestyle attached to it. From the Rhode phone case to the glazed donut skin trend, Hailey has turned Rhode into a Gen-Z cultural moment, and for E.l.f., that’s gold.

Rhode also gives E.l.f. a way to diversify its manufacturing and reduce dependence on China. This is a timely move given the recent tariff pressures and global supply chain disruptions. Rhode’s production is already spread across the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia, which gives E.l.f. more flexibility.

In an industry where celebrity beauty brands are often written off as cash-grab ventures, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is proving to be the exception. With thoughtful formulations, openly taking customer feedback and implementing them, and an influencer-founder who actually loves and understands skincare, Rhode seems to have gained the trust of the public.