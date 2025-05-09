Rhode Peptide Lip Tints Review: Are Hailey’s Glossy Girl Dreams Worth the Hype?

When Hailey Bieber dropped Rhode, her minimalist skincare line, I remember whispering a small prayer that the products would somehow make their way to Nigeria. A girl can dream, right?

While I couldn’t snag the skincare range due to customs, import fees and the rest, I did manage to get my hands on the viral Peptide Lip Tints, specifically in the shades Raspberry Jelly and Espresso. And babes, I haven’t stopped reaching for them since.

So here’s a full breakdown of my thoughts on these viral Peptide Lip Tints.

The Brand’s Description (In Their Own Words)

Rhode describes the Peptide Lip Tint as a “sheer-but-buildable” lip product that gives a glossy, plump finish while nourishing your lips. The formula is fragrance-free and infused with peptides and moisturising oils to leave your pout feeling soft and hydrated. It comes in a 10ml squeeze tube and promises hydration, softness, and that Hailey Bieber clean-girl aesthetic.

Packaging and First Impressions

Straight out of the box, the packaging is simple, sleek, and very on-brand for Rhode. They come in minimalist tubes that definitely match Rhode’s clean-girl branding with simple typography, bold colours, and no unnecessary decorations. It is in no way shouting “luxury” in a designer-bag kind of way, but it does feel elevated. Very minimalist-chic.

It’s also incredibly handbag-friendly. I’ve tossed it in my makeup pouch, taken it out with me in the Lagos heat, and it’s never leaked or exploded (which is more than I can say for some of my glosses). No overly exaggerated packaging here. It’s literally just a functional squeeze tube with a slanted applicator tip that allows you to just squeeze the gloss out and swipe on your lips. Additionally, when you open it up, there’s no scent because it’s completely fragrance-free. The texture is the first thing I noticed. It’s indeed creamy, cushiony, and thicker than your average gloss, but not sticky or gloopy. Price: ₦58,000. Where to Buy: Shop My Skin Hub

Formula and Ingredients

This is where things get exciting. The Peptide Lip Tint isn’t just a pretty face as it’s got some real skincare muscle behind it. Some of its star ingredients include: Peptides help support the skin barrier and give your lips a plump, youthful appearance.

Shea Butter : Classic moisturiser that nourishes and softens the lips.

Cupuaçu and Babassu Oils: These are rich in fatty acids, and they provide deep hydration and help lock in moisture.

Texture-wise, it applies well, and it feels very buttery, not sticky. If you hate glosses that feel like glue, this one is a breath of fresh air. The consistency is thicker, but it melts into the lips and wears like a nourishing balm. It’s glossy, but it’s more of a creamy-gloss hybrid product. It’s not quite a stain, not quite a gloss, and definitely not a lip oil. It’s just somewhere beautifully in between.

How They Wear

Now to the million-naira question: how do they perform? Pigment : Raspberry Jelly is a juicy berry red that looks gorgeous on deeper complexions. If you’re caramel like me or even deeper, this one gives a flush that looks like your lips, but just healthier. My friend has a fairer complexion and it looks just as cute on her. Espresso, on the other hand, is more muted. It’s brown-toned, soft, and very versatile. A great “my lips but better” shade.



Hydration : This is where the tint really shines. Even after the shine fades, my lips still feel soft and nourished. Dry-lipped babes, this is one to try.



Longevity : Sadly, not its strongest suit. The tint wears off in about 2–3 hours, especially if you’re chatting, eating or sipping on something. And it does transfer to cups, cutlery, boyfriends, everything. But when it fades, it does so gracefully. No crustiness, no patchiness. Just a soft fade.



Staining Power : Not much to speak of. You might get a tiny bit of colour after it fades, but it’s not like a true lip stain that will make your lips look naturally colourful.



Reapplication: Yes, you’ll need to reapply. If you want to keep that glossy effect going strong, be ready to top up every few hours. But if you’re just using it for moisture, a couple of swipes a day will do.

Standouts and Shade Recommendations

If I had to pick one standout shade, Raspberry Jelly (right) wins hands down. She’s just that girl. The shade looks flattering on every skin tone and gives the lips that juicy glossy effect. Espresso (left)is more of a neutral lip product that is perfect to wear daily or pair with a lip liner.

So is Rhode worth it?

I would say yes, it is worth it if: You want that clean, effortless, skincare-meets-beauty vibe.

You love lip products that hydrate like a balm but look like a gloss.

You’re a Hailey fan or love to collect trendy beauty products.

And I would say maybe not, if: You want high pigment and longevity.

You’re on a budget (especially considering shipping or resale markups in Nigeria).

You don’t want to reapply your gloss every few hours.

Pros: It has a silty, hydrating formula.

They come in flattering sheer tints that suit every skin complexion.

The packaging is leak-proof and can last quite a while without wear and tear.

Due to the added peptides, natural oils, and butters, it feels like a skincare treatment for your lips. Cons: Unfortunately, they don’t really last long.

They’re also not very pigmented.

They’re on the pricier side for what you get.

They are nearly indistinguishable from some dupes.

Who’ll Love It:

Anyone who’s into the “clean girl” aesthetic, natural makeup lovers, skincare-obsessed babes, or teenage beauty fans starting their gloss collection. Also, if you’re a Hailey stan, this is your lip product.

Would I Repurchase?

Yes, especially Raspberry Jelly. It’s the one I reach for the most.

Are They Worth the Hype?

Yes, with the right expectations. Don’t go in expecting pigment-packed colour or transfer-proof wear. But for hydration, shine, and cute Instagram pictures? Absolutely.

Ratings