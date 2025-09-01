Everywhere I turn on social media, there’s one message that never stops popping up: “Wear your sunscreen.” And it’s not just skincare influencers repeating a trend. Sunscreen genuinely does the heavy lifting in protecting our skin. It shields us from UVA rays, which cause premature ageing, fine lines, and sagging, and from UVB rays, which burn the surface of our skin. Without it, all the serums and moisturisers in the world can only do so much.

What sunscreen really does is form an invisible barrier between your skin and the sun’s harsh rays. It keeps hyperpigmentation from getting worse, prevents sunspots, reduces redness and flare-ups for people like me with rosacea , and helps maintain that healthy glow everyone is after. Left unchecked, the sun accelerates ageing and can even lead to skin cancer, so really, sunscreen is non-negotiable.

The Nigerian beauty industry itself has grown in the last few years. Gone are the days when skincare shelves were filled only with products marketed around skin colour: “Egyptian glow”, “whitening lotion”, or the infamous “white caste” body creams. Today, the focus has shifted. Brands are creating skincare products backed by science, developed in collaboration with dermatologists and professionals, and marketed based on skin needs, not complexion. This is how it should be.

Among the brands leading this shift are Dang! Lifestyle and Uncover. Dang! Lifestyle is owned by Ifedayo Agoro, you probably know her better as Diary of a Naija Girl on Instagram. While Uncover Skincare was founded by Jade Oyateru and Sneha Mehta, and although it’s an African brand, they manufacture their products in Korea to incorporate that touch of K-beauty expertise. I recently tried both for the very first time, and in this article, I’ll share my first impressions and review of how they performed after two weeks, from texture and comfort to price and suitability for different skin types.

What Makes a Good Sunscreen?

Let’s break it down simply. SPF : The number you see (e.g., SPF 50) refers to how much longer you’re protected from burning compared to no sunscreen. SPF 50 blocks about 98% of UVB rays.



UVA vs UVB : Think of UVA as ageing rays and UVB as burning rays. The best sunscreens protect against both.



PA rating : Some products, like Dang!’s, include a PA+++ rating, which specifically measures UVA protection. The more pluses, the better.



White cast : Sunscreen should blend seamlessly into all skin tones. We’ve suffered enough with the ghostly look.



Skin type match: Oily skin usually prefers gels or lighter textures, while dry skin loves creamier, hydrating formulas. Nigerians need sunscreen despite our melanin. Melanin does give us some natural protection, but not enough for the Lagos sun constantly beating down on your skin at 2 pm in traffic. Hyperpigmentation, those dark marks we complain about, actually gets worse without sunscreen.

Meet the Brands

Dang! Lifestyle Hydra Glow Sun Protection Gel SPF 50+ PA+++

My first introduction to Dang! Lifestyle wasn’t through their sunscreen; it was their face wash . At first, it didn’t go well; I swapped it into my routine, replacing my CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, and started breaking out. Naturally, I panicked and dropped it. Later, when I gave my skin a rest (using just cleanser and moisturiser without toner), I noticed the breakouts stopped.



Turns out the toner I was using and the Dang! Face wash just wasn't a good mix. Once I reintroduced it properly, the cleanser worked great, and I still use it now. That gave me the confidence to try out their toner and sunscreen.

Now, I have very sensitive skin, with rosacea that appears as tiny bumps around my mouth and sometimes spreads to my cheeks and neck. It means I’m extremely picky about skincare. What immediately caught my attention about Dang!’s sunscreen was its gel texture. Gel sunscreens are rare, and they tend to be gentler and more comfortable, especially for oily or reactive skin.

According to Dang!, the Hydra Glow Sun Protection Gel is: SPF 50+ PA+++ (broad spectrum, blocking 98% of UVA/UVB rays).

Infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration.

Packed with antioxidants to fight free radicals.

Transparent and non-greasy with no white cast.

Suitable for all skin types. In practice? I found it soothing, cooling, and non-irritating. Unlike most sunscreens I’ve used like Skin Aqua, Biore, and Dr. Rashel, which all made my rosacea flare up, I found this sunscreen to be calming and even have a cooling effect. It didn’t sting my eyes, didn’t make me sweat, and actually made my skin feel refreshed as I applied it.



It almost felt like I was applying aloe vera gel to my face. On my oily skin, it stayed light without making my nose shinier than it usually is.

Dang! Lifestyle Hydra Glow Sun Protection Gel SPF 50+ PA+++ Dang! Lifestyle Hydra Glow Sun Protection Gel SPF 50+ PA+++ ₦20,000 Shop Dang Lifestyle Shop Beauty Hut

The only downside to this product for me is the price. At ₦20,000 for 60ml, it’s a splurge. You can find sunscreens that are double the size for less. However, when you find a sunscreen that doesn’t irritate your skin, especially if you have conditions like rosacea, you stick with it. Ingredients highlights: Homosalate, Avobenzone, Octisalate, and Methoxyphenyl Triazine are the active filters here, supported by hyaluronic acid (hydration) and vitamin E (antioxidant). The formula is straightforward, not cluttered with too many confusing actives, which I love.

You can find sunscreens double that size for less, like the Skin Aqua Super Moisture UV Gel SPF 50+or the Hatamugi Milky UV Gel SPF 31+, which is 250ml.

Uncover I Am Protected Aloe Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50+

Uncover is a slightly different story. This sunscreen immediately stands out for its hydrating and glow-giving texture. On my first use, it has a soft butter yellow tinge to it. It applies thickly but evenly across my face, and as it absorbs, my skin looks dewy, almost as if I had layered on a moisturiser and highlighter in one go. It feels rich enough that you could skip moisturiser if you’re in a rush. Although it does sting the eye a bit, the first time I wore it, my eyes watered. Therefore, you must be careful not to apply it too close. I got the mini size, which is 40ml for ₦15,300, which is also pricey for a mini.

On the plus side, it layers beautifully under makeup. In fact, Pulse Picks editor Hillary swears by it because she wears it under her foundation. I've seen her makeup hold up all day without her having to touch it up. It never pills or breaks her makeup apart. I can see this being a good choice for people with dry skin or anyone who loves a glowy look. Ingredients highlight: It’s a long list, typical of Korean sunscreens. Its key actives include multiple chemical filters (for broad protection), aloe vera extract, several forms of hyaluronic acid, rice bran, vitamin C (ascorbic acid), and antioxidants. It’s hydrating, but also alcohol-based, which might be irritating for some sensitive skin types.

Dang! vs Uncover

Both sunscreens have SPF 50+ protection, but they cater to different skin needs. Dang! Lifestyle Hydra Glow Gel → Best for sensitive, oily, or rosacea-prone skin. Gentle, soothing, and non-greasy with no white cast. Downsides: It’s expensive and not the most budget-friendly.



Uncover Aloe Invisible Sunscreen → Best for dry or normal skin, makeup lovers, and glow-chasers. Hydrating and dewy, but it may sting sensitive eyes, and it isn’t the most lightweight sunscreen for oily skin. The Nigerian sunscreen game has levelled up. We’re no longer stuck between international imports that may or may not suit African skin. Brands like Dang! Lifestyle and Uncover are proving that we can have high-quality, dermatologist-tested sunscreens that feel luxurious and perform beautifully.