Falz fetes listeners with a buffet of delightful songs on 'The Feast' [Review]

There are not many personalities in Nigerian show business with the robust versatility of rapper Falz The Bahd Guy.

While music is his main creative outlet, Falz has won awards for his acting skills, through which he also showcases a comical side.

Beyond his dynamic showmanship, Falz is also a lawyer and an activist who doesn’t shy away from asking tough questions, especially through his music.

Falz’s new album ‘The Feast’ is a buffet of exciting songs that treat listeners to various aspects of his compelling artistry.

Ahead of the album, he released an EP that serves as an appetizer , and now with the large meal ready, he invites listeners to a feast. Over 12 tracks, Falz stretches himself across genre lines to offer exciting experiences that combine to hold up his versatility.

At the core of the project, is the rapper who is skilled in word play, story telling, switching personalities, and bold enough to say it as it’s.

‘Round of Applause’ is a quick reminder of Falz’s rap credentials as he gives listeners a summary of what to expect.



His status as a hip hop great, complicated romantic adventures, a leisurely stroll across his decade-long career, and a word for the political elites.

On ‘Old Soja,’ he takes on the spirit of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti , whose message of defiance to the political elites he reiterates through Afrobeat horns and a fine hook from Majeed.

He also embraces Afrobeat production on ‘Wayo’ featuring conscious American rapper D Smoke.



To drive home his message, Falz samples Fela Kuti’s ‘Jeun Ko Ku’ to address the wanton greed and corruption of the political, economic, and religious elite while also calling out Nigerians for their harmful docility.

He orchestrates a rap attack on the boom bap beat of ‘Anything Goes’ where he’s joined by new school hip hop great OdumoduBlvck to discuss the awakening of a young generation who are ready to do whatever it takes to break free of the old political and social order.

A versatile artist whose mainstream success has been shaped by a steady offering of party-starting records, Falz adds to his list of club bangers with ‘No Less’.

On the neo-Fuji extravaganza, he samples the pioneer Sikiru Ayinde Barrister while dropping a masterclass on how to rap over an Afrobeats record. This desire to combine Afrobeats and rap music to breach the gap also shapes ‘Dance With You’, where he embraces Amapiano log drum to usher damsels to the dancefloor.

He combines with Dotti, The Deity who laid soothing R&B vocals, which he straddles with appropriate verses to deliver another R&B and Hip Hop vocals.



Although Qing Madi’s vocals sound painfully strained and on the Jazz-infused ‘Slow Down’, Falz rescued the song with an appropriate old school flow where he seamlessly switches between Yoruba and English to paint a picture of a love that comes with a good time.

Falz’s intention to make an album that captures his mainstream run is furthered amplified by ‘Jump’ whose prioduction is nostalgic of the Indian elements that shapes the sound Maintain which is one of Nigeria’s hip and Afrobeats pioneering group.

Oiza & Meyi’s hook on ‘Wonderfully Made’ is also reminiscent of old Nigerian gospel music on a song where Falz preaches body positivity. Falz’s capacity to write and flow easily in English, Yoruba, and Pidgin is an advantage Falz wields, and this shines on ‘The Feast’ where he switches between all three languages while retaining a flow of thought and seamless delivery.

His storytelling, exciting commentary, and guy-next-door persona combine to create music that embraces multiple genres tied together by rapping versatility and desire to entertain and pass a message.

The album thrives on the simplicity and enjoyability of the songs. The collaborations are achieved with Falz restating his status with music that connects, delights, and informs rather than demands too much from listeners.

It’s through music like this that Falz has maintained his place as one of Nigeria’s finest rappers with an enviable discography that doesn’t only entertain but reflects the times.