5 Reasons Why Some Men Still Won’t Wear Pink

Why won’t many men wear pink? The answer is simple: The colour pink is stereotyped to be feminine. You can tell the gender of an unborn baby by the colour of the item a pregnant woman shops. Blue is for boys, and pink is generally believed to be feminine. It’s 2025, mind you.

Does that mean men don’t wear pink? I posted this question on my personal social media pages, and according to the responses, men do wear pink. They just wear it with masculine pride and premium “steeze.”

While some men maintained a seat on the fence, a few men said they’d never be caught dead wearing pink. A few weeks ago, content creators and popular alpha males dragged Emeka Nwagbaraocha from Netflix’s Far From Home like a tokunbo (fairly-used) Tiger generator on X .



Why? He wore a pink suit for the promotional shoot of Finding Me , a newly released movie on Prime.

So, what do men still have against pink? Why don’t they wear pink? Let's find out.

1. The ‘Unwritten Rule’ That Pink is for Women

Imagine a good-looking man walking into a room wearing grey slacks and a deep pink round-neck t-shirt or even a baby-pink button shirt. Instead of admiring glances, he’s met with few side eyes, whispers, and derisive chuckles. Why? Because at some point, it was all universally agreed that pink belongs exclusively to women.

2. Cultural Nuances and Historical Shifts

Historically, pink wasn’t considered a feminine colour. In the 18th century, European aristocrats and military officers wore pink to symbolize wealth and power until the mid-20th century, when marketing and societal shifts rebranded it as a “girly” colour.

For all the progress we’ve made in shaking off old-school gender rules, some men still treat pink like it’s a live grenade. The resistance runs deep, tangled up in outdated ideas of toughness and what it means to be “manly.” But here’s the thing: pink isn’t asking anyone to hand in their masculinity card. It’s just a colour that can be bold, sophisticated, or downright cool. Maybe it’s time to stop overthinking and just wear the shirt.

3. Peer Pressure

Growing up, boys learn the difference between masculine colours and feminine colours. Black, blue, and grey are attributed to masculinity. These boys grow into men who avoid pink to maintain their “swag” and avoid being mocked by their fellow men. A single sarcastic remark from a fellow guy and the pink shirt is gone, never to see the light of the day again.

Interestingly, there seems to be a shift among the younger generations who are starting to pull out of outdated cultures and beliefs. A study from the University of Maryland showed that men who wear pink have higher self-confidence and esteem.

It also helps that more and more stylish men are showing up in pink, like A$AP Rocky in this pink suit. ( Pinterest)

4. Scarcity

While I was gathering public opinions on this matter, a friend of mine sent a video of himself rocking a thrifted pink sweatshirt. He was lucky to have found it because it was thrifted. For this article’s sake, I searched for pink round-neck t-shirts online and found that they’re an incredibly scarce commodity in the market. That said, for those bold enough to wear pink, or maybe you’re casually looking for new clothes here is a Jack & Jones Men’s Shirt.

5. The Fear of Standing Out

Not every man wants or likes to be the centre of attention. Pink is a vibrant colour that attracts attention.

Confidence plays a huge role in wearing pink. In a country with a gender divide, it is understandable why many men prefer not to wear pink. As my friend said, “Pink is such a beautiful colour; the goal is to know how to style it.”