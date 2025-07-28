Four Outfits Your Man Will Look Good In

Maybe it’s the fashion lover in me, or perhaps I just have too much time on my hands, but styling a hypothetical boyfriend for different occasions is weirdly satisfying. It’s like playing dress-up, but with a grown man who (unlike my actual dating life) always follows the vibe check. So, whether you’re a fellow overthinker, a hopeless romantic with a Pinterest board titled "Dear Future Husband", or just curious, welcome. Get ready with me as I dress my fictional man for four regular occasions.

Occasion 1: Office & Boardroom

When my man walks into the office, every detail counts, and since nothing screams “POWER” like a well-tailored suit, it’s my go-to option. A well‑fitted suit signals competence and confidence.

Tailored Navy Two‑Piece Suit

The Emerald Command Suit from Deji and Kola caught my eye, but it’s a suit that fits business-formal occasions rather than the office. A better alternative is the Navy-blue draft 3-piece business suit by Pabbucci. It features a modern, tailored fit that suits office environments and various formal and semi-formal occasions, such as weddings. Pair this suit with a pair of leather oxfords or loafers, a sleek and classic watch, and a sleek leather bag , and he will look like something out of a King’s Man movie. Price: ₦ 180,000. Where to Buy: Shop Suits Nigeria .

Occasion 2: Friday Smart‑Casual/Chill Hangouts

As the week winds down, his style shifts from strict to smart‑casual. For a casual hangout, a casual outfit is appropriate because my man’s body naturally elevates every outfit. A baggy Ankara pant, a tee-shirt, and a pair of Adidas Sambas will do the job perfectly. Here, he is refined, smart, casual, and every woman’s dream man. You can get a baggy Ankara trouser at RanchozCouture for ₦ 20,000. They come in different sizes, with a slight increase in size for bigger sizes. A quality T-shirt from Tees&co costs ₦ 3,500. A slim neck chain, leather wristwatch, a gold stud, and sunshade tie the whole look together.

Occasion 3: Owanbe (Parties)

Parties in Nigeria call for vibrant, bespoke elegance, but you see my man? He’s not a peacock. He’s there to serve the chill, laid-back godfather or the sugar daddy vibe. Nothing pulls it off better than a cleanly cut and tailored senator outfit and fila with a bead reserved for royalty and a pair of quality leather shoes. Fila Yoruba is one place to get eccentric, beautifully embroidered, and designed fila worthy of royal heads at ₦ 15,000. These caps are made purely with finely woven and durable aso-oke.

Occasion 4: Date

For a date, every detail matters. He has to look his best, but also not in an overwhelming way. Simplicity is key here. A polo shirt, slacks, and a pair of Oxford shoes bring about the image of a professional man who is conscientious, detailed, and well-mannered. In a way, he looks like a man written by a woman. This outfit, paired with simple accessories from studs to a leather wristwatch and a delicate neck chain, is a perfect date look in a 5-star restaurant . A white RPL designer vogue polo shirt from Russul Boutique costs ₦25,999, and you’ll find a pair of trousers (slacks) at Dexstitches for the price of ₦29,000.

READ ALSO: 9 Things to Check Before Buying From That Instagram Vendor .

Accessories that Elevate Nigerian Men’s Style

Accessories are the exclamation points of an outfit. They show attention to detail and personality: Analogue Watches: Watchlocker has a sleek, simple Casio wristwatch with sturdy leather straps and easy‑to‑read dials, perfect for a professional at ₦43,300.

Leather Belts & Cufflinks: You’ll find this quality leather belt with a snake emblem on Dexstitches at ₦ 26,600 and a pair of bullet cufflinks at Champs_accessories at the price of ₦ 10,000

Bracelets, Sunglasses, neck chains, face caps, and leather shoes are some other accessories that improve a man’s dress sense and refine it to look more sophisticated.