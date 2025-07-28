Pulse picks logo

Four Outfits Your Man Will Look Good In

Here's how to style a Nigerian man for office meetings, casual outings, Owanbe events, and church service, with outfit breakdowns and where to buy these looks.
By Gloria Adesanya Jul 28, 2025
Maybe it’s the fashion lover in me, or perhaps I just have too much time on my hands, but styling a hypothetical boyfriend for different occasions is weirdly satisfying. It’s like playing dress-up, but with a grown man who (unlike my actual dating life) always follows the vibe check.  

So, whether you’re a fellow overthinker, a hopeless romantic with a Pinterest board titled "Dear Future Husband", or just curious, welcome. Get ready with me as I dress my fictional man for four regular occasions. 

Occasion 1: Office & Boardroom

When my man walks into the office, every detail counts, and since nothing screams “POWER” like a well-tailored suit, it’s my go-to option. A well‑fitted suit signals competence and confidence.

  • Tailored Navy Two‑Piece Suit

The Emerald Command Suit from Deji and Kola caught my eye, but it’s a suit that fits business-formal occasions rather than the office.  A better alternative is the Navy-blue draft 3-piece business suit by Pabbucci. It features a modern, tailored fit that suits office environments and various formal and semi-formal occasions, such as weddings. Pair this suit with a pair of leather oxfords or loafers, a sleek and classic watch, and a sleek leather bag, and he will look like something out of a King’s Man movie. 

Price: 180,000. Where to Buy: Shop Suits Nigeria

Occasion 2: Friday Smart‑Casual/Chill Hangouts

As the week winds down, his style shifts from strict to smart‑casual. For a casual hangout, a casual outfit is appropriate because my man’s body naturally elevates every outfit. A baggy Ankara pant, a tee-shirt, and a pair of Adidas Sambas will do the job perfectly. Here, he is refined, smart, casual, and every woman’s dream man.

You can get a baggy Ankara trouser at RanchozCouture for 20,000. They come in different sizes, with a slight increase in size for bigger sizes. A quality T-shirt from Tees&co costs 3,500. A slim neck chain, leather wristwatch, a gold stud, and sunshade tie the whole look together. 

Occasion 3: Owanbe (Parties)

Parties in Nigeria call for vibrant, bespoke elegance, but you see my man? He’s not a peacock. He’s there to serve the chill, laid-back godfather or the sugar daddy vibe. Nothing pulls it off better than a cleanly cut and tailored senator outfit and fila with a bead reserved for royalty and a pair of quality leather shoes.

Fila Yoruba is one place to get eccentric, beautifully embroidered, and designed fila worthy of royal heads at 15,000. These caps are made purely with finely woven and durable aso-oke. 

Occasion 4: Date

For a date, every detail matters. He has to look his best, but also not in an overwhelming way. Simplicity is key here. A polo shirt, slacks, and a pair of Oxford shoes bring about the image of a professional man who is conscientious, detailed, and well-mannered. In a way, he looks like a man written by a woman. This outfit, paired with simple accessories from studs to a leather wristwatch and a delicate neck chain, is a perfect date look in a 5-star restaurant

A white RPL designer vogue polo shirt from Russul Boutique costs ₦25,999, and you’ll find a pair of trousers (slacks) at Dexstitches for the price of ₦29,000. 

Accessories that Elevate Nigerian Men’s Style

Accessories are the exclamation points of an outfit. They show attention to detail and personality:

  • Analogue Watches: Watchlocker has a sleek, simple Casio wristwatch with sturdy leather straps and easy‑to‑read dials, perfect for a professional at ₦43,300.

  • Leather Belts & Cufflinks: You’ll find this quality leather belt with a snake emblem on Dexstitches at  26,600 and a pair of bullet cufflinks at Champs_accessories at the price of  10,000

  • Bracelets, Sunglasses, neck chains, face caps, and leather shoes are some other accessories that improve a man’s dress sense and refine it to look more sophisticated.

Whether your man is a figment of your grand imagination or a very real human who needs a style upgrade, consider this your ultimate guide. Because a well-dressed man is a well-respected man.

