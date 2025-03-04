11 Fun & Affordable Date Ideas in Lagos Under ₦30K

Sometimes , we skip out on memorable moments simply because we think fun dates must have a high price tag. I understand how challenging life can be in Nigeria right now, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying quality time with your loved one.

In fact, some of my most cherished memories were made on dates that cost far less than ₦30,000. Because of that, I’ve compiled a guide with date ideas that all cost under ₦ 30,000.

1. Restaurants

When we think of a date, the first image that pops up might be a fancy dinner— and a bill that makes your heart skip a beat. But let me tell you, restaurants in Nigeria can be surprisingly affordable if you know where to look. I’ve found that whether you’re planning a cozy breakfast , lunch, or an intimate dinner , plenty of spots offer delicious, affordable, delicious meals.

Even those establishments known for upscale dining usually have relatively cheap menu options—think lunch specials or combo deals. I’ve had dates where we discovered that a simple shared plate or a combo meal can be just as delightful as a multi-course dinner. It’s all about looking deeper into the menu and asking about any affordable options or promotions.

Paint and Sip

Imagine you and your partner settling into a relaxed studio or even your living room, canvases and paints laid out before you. Many local art spaces in Lagos host paint-and-sip sessions at friendly rates, or you can create your own DIY session at home with some affordable supplies.

The act of painting together not only sparks creativity but also gives you a tangible memory of a fun day shared (yes, creating a masterpiece isn’t the aim). Ceracerni Art Hub is a wonderful spot for this date idea.

Recreation Centre

We never truly leave the kid in us; recreational centres understand that perfectly. These places are all about reigniting that youthful spark, offering everything from trampolines to wall climbing. This date idea is all about excitement and fun; having a dull moment with it is also impossible. Upbeat Centre offers virtual reality, jump and party buses, water tag, trampoline jumps, and many other exciting activities.

Pottery

Getting your hands a little dirty together in a pottery class is one of those experiences that feel intimate. In Lagos and other cities, small studios often offer beginner sessions where you get hands-on with clay. Picture the two of you shaping a bowl or a mug with your own hands. It’s a creative, sensory experience that keeps your memories alive every time you use or even just see that handcrafted item.

Archery

I want to believe we all saw fantasy series growing up (From Merlin to The Legend Of The Seeker and the popular Game Of Thrones) and characters flexing with bows and arrows. If you’re looking to break away from the usual and try something a bit more adventurous, Archery is a wonderful idea. It might initially sound intimidating, but it’s surprisingly fun and a great way to engage in a little friendly competition. Zen Archery in Ilupeju is a great spot for this activity. Their rates start from ₦ 15,000 for an hour.

Picnic

There’s something incredibly special about a simple picnic. Imagine choosing a quiet park, laying out a soft blanket under a shady tree, and unpacking a spread of snacks. You might even bring along a book you both enjoy and make it a recurring ritual—reading a chapter together every week or month. This isn’t just a meal outdoors; it’s an avenue to be closer. Just be sure to check the weather forecast so your perfect day isn’t interrupted by an unexpected downpour. For those in Lagos, Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park or the Ndubuisi Kanu Park are good options; Abuja residents can visit the Millennium Park .

Art Galleries

Visiting an art gallery can be a quiet, thoughtful escape where you both get to appreciate local and international creativity. Discussing your impressions of each artwork can lead to surprising discoveries about each other’s perspectives. It’s an experience that encourages thoughtful conversation between you two.

Movies

Going to the cinema is a timeless way to connect. Whether you’re watching the latest Nollywood release or an international blockbuster, the shared experience of a good movie is hard to beat. There’s a unique pleasure in sitting in a dark theatre , feeling the collective anticipation with a pack of popcorn in your hands, and then discussing your favourite scenes afterwards.

Home Movie Marathon

Sometimes, the best experiences are the ones you create in the comfort of your own home. Organize a movie marathon featuring a mix of classic films, recent favourites, or even a themed movie day—perhaps a series of films from a director or a genre you both love. Prepare some popcorn, cozy up with blankets and pillows, and enjoy the simple pleasure of movies with your loved one(s).

Ice Cream and Pastries

A casual visit to a local ice cream shop or pastry shop can be the perfect date (and with how affordable this date idea is, you can pair it with another activity, e.g. cinemas). Whether it’s a scoop of your favourite ice cream or a freshly baked pastry, indulging in sugary sweetness and conversation is a low-key date idea.

Wine Tasting

Finally, a casual wine tasting is a great idea for an idea that feels both elegant and relaxed. Several lounges and wine shops in Nigeria host affordable tasting events where you can sample a range of wines. The experience is more about the shared discovery of new flavours than any grand affair. Don’t forget to swirl your glass of wine and take a small sniff before drinking. The Wine Lab offers this experience, with their wine glasses starting from ₦ 6,000 (for the sparkling wine).