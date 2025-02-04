The Best Breakfast Spots in Lagos: Where to Start Your Day Right

Ah, Lagos—the city that never sleeps, where the early morning rush is just as intense as the nightlife. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite before diving into the day or settling in for a long, leisurely brunch, a great breakfast can set the tone for everything else. From fluffy pancakes to classic English breakfasts and French-inspired delights, Lagos has no shortage of fantastic spots to start your morning.

We’ve carefully selected five of the best breakfast restaurants in the city, each offering something special—whether it’s ambience, exceptional flavors, or an indulgent experience for a sweet tooth.

Pancake Hub (Yaba)

If pancakes are your love language, Pancake Hub in Yaba should be at the top of your list. This cozy café is dedicated to the art of pancakes, serving them up in every form imaginable—chocolate chip, fruit-filled, or drizzled with rich syrups. The menu also includes classic breakfast sides like eggs, sausages, and bacon, making it the perfect spot for a satisfying morning meal.

What to Order: Full English Breakfast – Toast (Pancake Hub-style), omelet, bacon, sausages, and baked beans.

Full Platter Meal – A generously portioned breakfast for those who want a little bit of everything.

Breakfast Extra Special – Chocolate chip pancakes, meatballs, scrambled eggs, sausages, and shredded chicken.

Pancake Hub is located at 17 Jibowu Street, Yaba, Lagos, making it an easily accessible spot for a casual and budget-friendly breakfast. Meals range from ₦2,300 to ₦9,900, offering great value for money.

The Orchid Bistro (Ikeja & Ikoyi)

For those who enjoy a scenic breakfast, The Orchid Bistro offers a beautiful garden setting that feels like a retreat from the city’s energy. Their menu blends English breakfast staples with freshly baked pastries, making it a favorite among those who appreciate a breakfast experience.

Why You’ll Love It: Their English breakfast is a crowd favorite, featuring scrambled eggs, sausages, grilled tomatoes, and baked beans.

The croissants are buttery and perfectly flaky.

Their fresh fruit smoothies are a refreshing way to start the day.

The Orchid Bistro has two locations: 58A Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja and 40B Raymond Njoku, Ikoyi. Both offer a cozy ambience surrounded by flowers, making them perfect for a relaxed breakfast experience. Meals start from ₦6,250. You can contact them through their Instagram page.

HSE Gourmet (Lekki Phase 1)

If you love home-style comfort food with a touch of gourmet flair, HSE Gourmet is the place for you. This stylish eatery serves breakfast classics like buttermilk pancakes and French toast; the portions are generous, the flavors are rich, and the atmosphere is warm and inviting.

Must-Try Menu Items: Buttermilk Pancakes – Fluffy and perfectly golden, served with maple syrup and berry sauce.

Breakfast Flatbread – A delightful mix of mushrooms, sausages, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella, and chili jam on house-made flatbread.

HSE Breakfast Mix – Toasted white bread, sausage, bacon, eggs, baked beans, and avocado, served with cream cheese and butter.

HSE Gourmet is situated at 25 Babatope Bejide Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, offering a warm and inviting space for breakfast lovers. Expect to spend around ₦15,000 to ₦20,000 for a meal. You can reach them at 0809 086 5298 or check out their Instagram page for more details.

Buttermilk (Victoria Island)

Some mornings call for a breakfast that feels like a warm hug—rich, satisfying, and indulgent. Buttermilk specializes in Southern-inspired comfort food, offering everything from classic pancakes to crispy fried chicken and waffles.

Must-Try Menu Items: Buttermilk Pancakes – Soft, fluffy, and served with fresh fruit and syrup.

Belgian Waffles – Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and perfect with a side of bacon.

Buttermilk Chicken & Waffles – A delicious combination of crispy fried chicken and warm, buttery waffles.

Buttermilk is located at 124 T.F. Kuboye Road, Oniru, Lekki, serving up comforting breakfast options in a cozy setting. Prices range between ₦9,000 and ₦15,000, depending on your order. For reservations or inquiries, contact them at 0913 222 6692 or 0916 856 6725.

La Chaumiere (Victoria Island)

For those who love the delicate, flavorful approach of French cuisine, La Chaumiere is a breakfast dream. The menu features buttery croissants and omelets, along with a selection of pastries that will transport you straight to a Parisian café.

Best Breakfast Picks: Nigerian Breakfast – A mix of egg sauce, sausages, baked beans, yam, plantain, akara, and pap.

Omelette Du Paris – A rich omelet with fresh mushrooms, turkey slices, and cheese, served with a croissant and fresh fruit.

La Chaumiere Breakfast – A lavish spread including baked eggs, croissants, halloumi cheese, crepes, and more.

La Chaumiere is tucked away at 1384 Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos, offering a refined breakfast experience with a French touch. Breakfast options range from ₦15,850 to ₦21,615. For more details, you can reach them at 0915 134 0000.