At first glance, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max could easily pass for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The wide camera bump stretching across the back, the polished edges, and the clean finish—it’s almost identical. If you saw someone place it face down on a table, you might assume it’s Apple’s latest release. But don’t be fooled. While Xiaomi’s phone mirrors Apple’s design, it’s not a copycat once you dig deeper. In fact, it comes with features Apple hasn’t even attempted, and all at a price that doesn’t drain your wallet. If you place the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max beside the iPhone 17 Pro Max, you might have to take a second look. To the casual observer, the design is practically the same, with the wide camera bump spanning the back, sleek edges, and the overall finish. It’s almost like Xiaomi took a page straight out of Apple’s design book. A phone that looks like an iPhone, yet does things Apple has never tried.

The Look-Alike Factor

Let’s be honest, Xiaomi knows what it’s doing. The design of the iPhone is one of the most recognisable in the world. Copying that look guarantees attention. So yes, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max has that camera island at the back that hints at “iPhone.” Put it face down on a table, and someone could easily mistake it for Apple’s latest Pro Max. However, the key point is that while Apple’s design emphasises elegance and consistency, Xiaomi used that design as a foundation to add its own unique spin.

The Secret Screen Apple Doesn’t Have

The most obvious difference is the extra display on the back. Xiaomi built a tiny screen right into the camera bump. It’s not just decoration; you can actually use it to preview selfies with the main camera, check the time, control your music, or even see notifications without turning on the big screen. That’s something the iPhone 17 Pro Max doesn’t offer. Apple keeps things simple, while Xiaomi adds a bit of playful innovation. For someone who loves trying new features, this little screen makes the phone stand out.

A Battery That Doesn’t Quit

Here’s another area where Xiaomi takes an entirely different approach: the battery. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a massive 7,500 mAh battery. To put that in perspective, that’s nearly double what most iPhones carry. And it’s not just about size, Xiaomi supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging . That means you can plug it in for a short time and get hours of use. Apple, on the other hand, still sticks to slower charging speeds. So while the two phones look alike, their stamina is worlds apart.

Cameras With Leica’s Touch

Yes, both phones have impressive cameras. But Xiaomi took a different approach by partnering with Leica. The result is a 50MP main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a 5x telephoto zoom. That kind of zoom isn’t just for bragging rights; it means you can actually capture faraway subjects with absolute clarity. iPhones excel in video recording and natural colours, but Xiaomi is clearly targeting photography enthusiasts who want extra range and sharpness.

Same Face, Different Personality

This is where it gets interesting. The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max wears Apple’s face but carries its own personality. It’s powered by Android (HyperOS), offers more customisation, and brings unique features like the back display and massive battery. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max plays a different game: clean design, powerful ecosystem, and Apple’s polished iOS experience. So yes, they may look like twins at first sight, but once you actually use them, you’ll see they’re nothing alike. One is about status and seamless integration, the other is about power, flexibility, and playful extras.

And Then There’s the Price

Now, here's where things hit home. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is selling in Nigeria for anywhere between ₦2.8 million and ₦4 million, depending on the storage size. Xiaomi, on the other hand, at around ₦1.6 million thereabouts, comes in much cheaper while still packing premium features, making it a more realistic option for people who want style and power without emptying their entire savings.