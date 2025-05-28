PULSE LIST: 4 underperforming ministers in Tinubu's cabinet

As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approaches the second anniversary of his administration, attention is shifting toward the performance of his cabinet, a diverse team tasked with driving the nation’s ambitious reform agenda.

While some ministers have earned praise for decisive action and visible impact, others have struggled to meet public expectations or deliver tangible results in their respective ministries.

In this edition of the Pulse List, we spotlight some of the underperforming ministers whose track records, policies, or public perception have raised concerns about their effectiveness.

Their inclusion is based on a combination of public sentiment, media analysis, expert opinion, and policy outcomes, or the lack thereof, since their appointments.

1. Muhammad Badaru – Minister of Defence

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar's tenure as Nigeria's Minister of Defence has been marked by escalating insecurity across the country, particularly in the northeastern and northwestern regions.

Between January and May 2025, Nigeria witnessed a surge in violent attacks, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of the nation's security apparatus under his leadership.

In the northeast, Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have intensified their activities.

Reports indicate that these groups have adopted advanced tactics, including the use of armed drones and roadside explosives, leading to significant casualties among civilians and military personnel.

For instance, at least 48 people were killed in recent attacks across Adamawa and Borno states. Similarly, the northwest has experienced a resurgence of banditry. Dozens of people were reported killed in two suspected attacks by armed gangs in the region.

These incidents underscore the growing threat posed by non-state actors in the region. The deteriorating security situation has prompted civil society organisations to demand accountability.

Groups such as the Ethics Vanguard have called for the immediate dismissal of Minister Badaru, citing gross incompetence and political opportunism. The North West Development Vanguard has also passed a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

Critics have also pointed to Badaru's lack of a military background as a potential hindrance to his effectiveness in the role.

Prior to his political career, Badaru was a businessman, and his appointment as Defence Minister raised questions about his capability to manage the complex security landscape of Nigeria.

2. Bello Matawalle – Minister of State for Defence

Similarly, Bello Matawalle, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara State, has been at the centre of intense scrutiny due to a series of corruption allegations and purported ties to banditry.

These controversies have raised serious concerns about his capacity to manage national security responsibilities effectively.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been investigating Matawalle over allegations of diverting ₦70 billion through phantom contracts during his tenure as governor.

The EFCC stated that the funds were sourced as a loan from an old-generation bank for projects that were never executed.

Accusations of collusion with bandits have marred Matawalle's tenure as governor. Governor Dauda Lawal, his successor, alleged that Matawalle provided vehicles and shelter to bandit leaders, including notorious figures like Bello Turji.

Lawal claimed that terrorists were given refuge in Zamfara’s Government House during Matawalle’s reign and that ransom payments were facilitated through the government.

These allegations are further supported by Islamic cleric Mallam Bello Asada, who accused Matawalle of supplying bandits with material support, including vehicles.

Asada alleged that Matawalle purchased and distributed no fewer than 34 vehicles to bandit leaders like Turji, Halilu Subububu, and Ado Aleru.

The accumulation of these allegations has led to widespread public outcry. Civil society organisations, political groups, and concerned citizens have called for Matawalle's resignation to allow for an unhindered investigation.

The APC Akida Forum, in particular, has been vocal in demanding accountability, urging the EFCC to revisit and expedite its investigations into Matawalle's alleged misconduct.

Security experts have expressed alarm over Matawalle's continued role in the defence ministry amidst these serious allegations.

Dr. Walid Abdullahi, a security expert, described the situation as a catastrophic breach of trust, emphasising the detrimental impact on Nigeria's fight against terrorism and the importance of integrity in public office.

3. Adebayo Adelabu – Minister of Power

Since assuming office, Minister Adebayo Adelabu has faced significant challenges in stabilising Nigeria's power sector.

Despite some initiatives, the period from January to May 2025 has been marked by persistent power outages, frequent grid collapses, and infrastructural decay, leading to widespread public dissatisfaction.

Nigeria's national grid has experienced multiple collapses under Adelabu's watch. In 2024 alone, the grid collapsed at least eight times, with incidents reported on March 28, April 15, July 6, August 5, and October 14 and 15.

These failures have resulted in nationwide blackouts, disrupting economic activities and daily life.

Adelabu has attributed these collapses to the ageing and dilapidated state of the national grid infrastructure, some of which is over 50 years old.

He noted that components like transmission lines, towers, and substations are weak and prone to failure. For instance, a transformer that exploded in Jebba was 47 years old.

The minister has also highlighted vandalism and insecurity as significant contributors to the challenges faced by the power sector.

The Shiroro-Kaduna-Mando transmission line, a critical piece of infrastructure that supplies power to the northern region, remains unrepaired due to security concerns, placing undue pressure on alternative lines and contributing to grid instability.

The persistent power issues have led to public outcry and criticism from various stakeholders. The Nigeria Labour Congress has labelled recent tariff hikes as fraudulent, arguing that they have not translated into improved service delivery.

The lack of reliable electricity continues to hamper economic growth and quality of life for many Nigerians.

While Minister Adelabu has initiated some reforms, the ongoing challenges in Nigeria's power sector—marked by frequent grid collapses, infrastructural decay, and public dissatisfaction—underscore the need for more decisive and effective action to achieve sustainable improvements.

4. Wale Edun – Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

Since his appointment in 2023, Wale Edun has spearheaded significant economic reforms in Nigeria, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

While these measures aim to stabilise the economy and attract investment, they have also led to immediate challenges, notably high inflation and increased hardship for many Nigerians.

Under Edun's stewardship, Nigeria has grappled with soaring inflation rates. In December 2024, inflation reached 34.80%, driven by rising costs of food, energy, and a fluctuating exchange rate.

Although there was a slight decrease to 24.48% in January 2025, the high inflation continues to erode the purchasing power of citizens.

The economic reforms, while intended to correct market distortions, have also led to increased living costs. The removal of fuel subsidies and currency devaluation have tripled fuel prices and made basic goods unaffordable for many.

Consequently, a joint report by the Nigerian government and the United Nations projected that 33 million people could face food insecurity by August 2025.

Both financial experts and lawmakers have scrutinised Edun's economic strategies. Senators have questioned the feasibility of the government's 15% inflation target in the 2025 budget, citing persistent challenges such as exchange rate instability and high food prices.

Additionally, concerns have been raised about the slow implementation of reforms and their tangible impact on the average Nigerian.

Edun has acknowledged the hardships resulting from the reforms but attributes them to the delayed implementation by previous administrations.

He emphasises that the removal of subsidies, which previously cost Nigeria 5% of its GDP, is redirecting funds to critical sectors, such as infrastructure and social services.

Looking ahead, Edun has outlined plans to invest $20 billion annually by 2027, aiming to achieve the government's economic targets, with a focus on key sectors such as agriculture and energy.