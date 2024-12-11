Nationwide blackout as national grid collapses 12th time in 2024

Nigeria’s national grid has collapsed for the 12th time this year, plunging parts of the country into darkness once more.

According to a tweet from the official handle of Nigeria’s National Grid, the incident occurred at approximately 2:09 PM on Wednesday, December 11.

“The major grid setback has occurred, and the restoration is to commence,” the message read, sparking widespread concerns about the reliability of the nation’s power infrastructure.

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (Jos Disco) also confirmed the development in a statement to its customers, noting that the grid collapse happened at about 1:33 PM.

The company attributed the disruption to the loss of supply to its feeders.

Dr Friday Elijah, Head of Corporate Communications at Jos Disco, assured customers that efforts were underway to restore power.

“We hope to restore normal power supply to our esteemed customers as soon as the grid supply is restored back to normalcy,” Elijah stated.

The latest collapse adds to the mounting record of failures, with 11 grid collapses already recorded between January and November 2024.

Experts have repeatedly called for comprehensive reforms to the national grid system to avert such frequent breakdowns.

The recurrent failures have deepened frustrations among Nigerians, who have long struggled with unreliable electricity. Many citizens and stakeholders are now questioning the government’s efforts to modernise the grid and provide sustainable energy solutions.