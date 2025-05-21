Gov Zulum calls out Tinubu amid rising insurgency

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise honest counsel and direct engagement with military leaders in the ongoing battle against insurgency in Nigeria’s Northeast.

In an interview on News Central on Tuesday, May 20, Zulum emphasised that sycophancy and misinformation are undermining national security efforts, warning that surrounding oneself with comfort-seeking advisers could derail progress.

“Our problems are one: sycophancy. People don’t say the right thing, they stay in their comfort zones trying to give misinformation and miscommunication,” Zulum said.

The governor called on President Tinubu to engage directly with the Nigerian Army, which he said possesses the knowledge and commitment required to end the insurgency.

He cited a recent conversation with the Chief of Army Staff, who expressed readiness to support government-to-government procurement of equipment.

“He said he doesn’t want a kobo to be given to him in terms of equipment. Let the Federal Government deal directly with other nations so that equipment would be procured government to government,” Zulum revealed.

Zulum also criticised the bureaucratic hurdles in military procurement, calling for a more efficient, apolitical process.

“We should remove democracy from the procurement of military hardware and software,” he said, suggesting that both state and federal governments pool resources to acquire the necessary technology.

“The president should also listen to [the Army] and have a meeting with them. I’ve seen zeal and commitment from them as well as from the intelligence community,” Zulum added.