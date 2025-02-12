Power crisis worsens as national grid collapses again

Nigeria was thrown into darkness on Wednesday, February 12, following the collapse of the national electricity grid.

The Nigerian National Grid platform confirmed the incident, marking the second collapse in 2025.

The blackout, which occurred around noon, affected several parts of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Many homes, businesses, and essential services were disrupted as power went out unexpectedly.

“There was a ‘GRID DISTURBANCE’ before noon today. Parts of the country experienced outage,” the Nigerian National Grid announced in a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The agency assured that further details on the grid’s condition would be made available soon.

While the specific cause of the collapse remains unclear, power outages have been a recurring issue in Nigeria, often blamed on insufficient infrastructure, system overloads, and gas supply constraints to power plants.

In response, the government assured Nigerians that steps were being taken to restore power.

Officials from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said emergency measures were being implemented to bring the grid back online.

“Efforts are underway to restore normal electricity supply as quickly as possible,” a senior TCN official said.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express frustration over persistent power issues and question the reliability of the electricity system.

Epileptic power supply under APC

Since the All Progressives Congress (APC) took power in 2015, Nigeria has continued to struggle with frequent power outages.

Despite promises of power sector reform, the national grid has collapsed multiple times yearly, often plunging the country into prolonged blackouts.

The government has initiated several interventions, including privatisation of the power sector and increased investment in transmission infrastructure.

However, challenges such as inadequate maintenance, gas shortages, and outdated transmission lines have continued to hamper stable electricity supply.