Tinubu plotting to block Obi’s 2027 candidacy – Obidient Movement

The Obidient Movement has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of deliberately creating political turmoil in any party where former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, shows interest ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on AIT Focus Nigeria on Wednesday, August 13, the movement’s National Coordinator, Yunusa Tanko, alleged that the Presidency was pursuing a covert strategy dubbed “Operation do not allow Peter Obi to have a ticket.”

“This government is very good in creating problems in every political party that Peter Obi’s name has come up. We have already accused this particular government of having a third hand in every political party in order to cause chaos within the system,” Tanko claimed.

According to Tanko, parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Labour Party have all shown interest in fielding Obi, despite what he described as the government’s interference.

“Anywhere the name Peter Obi rings a bell, that is where they are interested in making sure that he doesn’t win.

“But I can assure them that we will have the ticket,” he said.

'Obi Remains Most Popular Presidential Candidate in Nigeria' - Tanko

Tanko further asserted that Obi remains “the most popular presidential candidate in Nigeria and indeed for Nigerian interest across the world,” warning against repeating the “historic injustice” suffered by MKO Abiola in 1993.

“We don’t want to repeat the same mistake where the most popular candidate was denied the opportunity to be president. That will draw us back, and we will have to start explaining how we lost the election after the man is long dead,” he stressed.

Highlighting Obi’s appeal to first-time voters, Tanko added, “This time around, we have a presidential candidate who is alive, popular, requested, and needed by the Nigerian youths who have not been so much into politics before but now are interested. Give them that opportunity.”