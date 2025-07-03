ADC coalition: Fayose declares support for Peter Obi

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has pledged allegiance to Peter Obi and the newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Fayose made his defection known in a Facebook post where he bid farewell to the Labour Party, declaring: “Anywhere Peter Obi goes, I follow him… Bye-bye Labour Party, I am now ADC.”

This public endorsement of Obi by a politically connected figure from the southwest adds another layer of momentum to the newly adopted ADC coalition, which now serves as a united platform for leading opposition figures determined to unseat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

On Wednesday, July 2, key political actors from Nigeria’s major opposition parties announced the adoption of ADC as their collective platform.

In a dramatic overhaul, the ADC leadership structure was dissolved to make room for high-profile entrants, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

A source within the coalition told reporters that the ADC was chosen for its national spread and lack of internal baggage, compared to other older parties.

“This is not just a merger, it’s a realignment of national interests against misgovernance,” the source said.

ADC Coalition: A New Bloc of Political Heavyweights

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), formed in 2005 as a centre-progressive party, was originally a modest platform with roots in social democracy.

Over time, it gained national attention with candidates like Kingsley Moghalu and grassroots mobilisation in states such as Ogun and Oyo.

However, it struggled to break the two-party dominance until now. The current coalition features political juggernauts from the APC, PDP, and LP, each bringing distinct regional strengths.

Atiku and Obi, who both contested the 2023 presidency, now appear poised for a united front. El-Rufai and Amaechi offer strategic weight from the north and south-south, respectively.