Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola stands as a towering figure in Nigeria's history—a business magnate, philanthropist, and politician whose life and legacy continue to inspire.

From humble beginnings, Abiola rose to prominence, leaving indelible marks in various sectors of Nigerian society.

Early Life and Background

Born on August 24, 1937, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, MKO Abiola was the 23rd child of his father but the first to survive infancy, earning him the name "Kashimawo," meaning "Let us wait and see."

His early life was marked by poverty; at the age of nine, he started selling firewood to support his family.

Abiola's academic brilliance earned him a scholarship to study accounting at the University of Glasgow, Scotland, where he graduated in 1963. He further qualified as a chartered accountant in 1965.

Rise from Business Mogul to Philanthropist and Presidential Candidate

Abiola's professional journey began with the International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation (ITT) in 1968, where he quickly rose to become the chief executive and chairman by 1971, positions he held until 1988.

His business acumen led him to establish several enterprises, including Concord Press, Abiola Farms, and Summit Oil International Ltd.

His wealth and influence earned him a reputation as one of Africa's wealthiest men in the 1980s. Beyond business, Abiola was a noted philanthropist, investing in education, healthcare, and sports development across Nigeria.

His commitment to social causes laid the foundation for his political aspirations. In 1993, he contested the presidential election under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and was widely regarded as the winner in what was considered Nigeria's freest and fairest election.

However, the election results were annulled by the military regime, leading to national and international outcry.

"Pillar of Sports" and "Father of the Press"

Abiola's passion for sports earned him the title "Pillar of Sports in Africa," bestowed upon him in 1980 by the African Sports Journalists Union.

He owned the Abiola Babes Football Club and sponsored numerous sports competitions, making significant contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria and across the continent.

In the realm of media, Abiola was a pioneer, establishing Concord Press, which published the National Concord and Sunday Concord newspapers.

His efforts in promoting press freedom and journalism earned him the moniker "Father of the Nigerian Press."

Through his media outlets, he provided a platform for diverse voices and played a crucial role in shaping public discourse in Nigeria.

Legacy

MKO Abiola's legacy is enshrined in Nigeria's democratic journey.

In recognition of his contributions, the Nigerian government posthumously awarded him the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) in 2018, the nation's highest honour.

Furthermore, June 12, the date of the annulled 1993 election, was declared Nigeria's Democracy Day to honour his memory.

His name adorns several institutions, including the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in Abeokuta and the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, serving as enduring reminders of his impact on Nigeria's socio-political landscape.

Chief MKO Abiola's life story is a testament to resilience, vision, and unwavering commitment to societal advancement.