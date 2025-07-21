Peter Obi cleared to contest ADC 2027 presidential ticket despite Labour Party membership

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed that former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, remains eligible to contest its presidential ticket in the 2027 general elections, even as he retains his membership in the LP.

Addressing growing speculation over Obi’s standing within the newly formed opposition coalition, the ADC’s interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, clarified that the party had granted Obi a “special concession” due to ongoing political strategy.

“Peter Obi is part of the Coalition,” Abdullahi stated in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

“He and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai were given special concessions by the party because their followers were given tickets to contest elections.”

Candidacy Dilemma for ADC

Concerns had emerged following the high-profile resignations of other coalition members, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-APC chieftain Rotimi Amaechi, prompting debates over whether Obi must similarly relinquish LP ties to compete under the ADC banner.

However, Abdullahi explained that Obi’s continued affiliation with the LP was a calculated arrangement.

“The understanding is that since their followers had secured tickets in LP and SDP, they stay back until the processes are completed. They will be allowed to join fully after the elections.”

Obi’s loyalists are currently fielded as candidates in the upcoming Anambra State governorship election under the LP, while El-Rufai is supporting candidates in federal constituency bye-elections under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Abdullahi’s statement is expected to quell tensions and clarify Obi’s political positioning within the broader opposition alliance, which is currently navigating a delicate merger process ahead of the 2027 elections.