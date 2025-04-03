Nigerians to protest Rivers emergency rule at White House, seek Trump's intervention

A group of concerned Nigerian activists in the United States has perfected plans to stage a protest at the White House in response to President Bola Tinubu's imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The activists, converging under the aegis of the Democratic Movement (DM), aim to use the demonstration to reverse the state of emergency in Rivers and reinstate suspended Governor Siminalyi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly.

According to Cosmos Collins Achief, the group's President, the protest seeks to draw global attention to what the coalition describes as a “direct assault on democracy and the will of the people.”

Speaking in a statement on Thursday, April 3, 2025, Achief affirmed that “We cannot sit back while an elected governor is removed, an entire legislature is suspended, and an unelected administrator is imposed. These are dangerous precedents that threaten Nigeria’s democracy,”

Protesters seek Trump's intervention

The protest, scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., would see demonstrators march towards the White House and the U.S. Department of State to submit petitions demanding international intervention.

The pro-democracy movement is also seeking the intervention of U.S. President Donald Trump and global leaders, including the United Nations and the African Union, to reverse the suspension of democratic rule in Rivers State.

The activists appealed to the international community to take notice of what they described as a blatant attack on democratic governance in Nigeria.

“The world needs to see what is happening in Rivers State. A democratically elected government has been suspended under the guise of emergency rule. We are urging President Donald Trump to engage with Nigerian authorities and call for the immediate restoration of constitutional order.

“The president must understand that his actions could lead to serious diplomatic consequences. This move is a step toward dictatorship, and Nigeria risks facing international sanctions if democratic principles are not respected,” Achief warned.