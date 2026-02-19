Uzoamaka Power & Zubby Michael Lead Dammy Twitch’s Feature Debut, ‘Call of My Life’

Watch the trailer for Call of My Life, the directorial debut of Dammy Twitch. Starring Uzoamaka Power and Zubby Michael in a vibrant new Nollywood rom-com.

Bluhouse Studios has released the official trailer for Call of My Life, the feature film debut of music video director Dammy Twitch. The romantic comedy is led by Uzoamaka Power, Zubby Michael, and Andrew Bunting, with a supporting cast that includes Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwo, Beverly Osu, Justin UG, and Broda Shaggi.

It marks a significant milestone as the feature directorial debut of Dammy Twitch, the visual mastermind renowned for helming vibrant music videos for the likes of Davido and Burna Boy.

About The Movie

Call of My Life centres on Soluchi, played by Uzoamaka Power, a call-centre agent who is still dealing with the emotional fallout of being left by her former partner, Kalu, portrayed by Zubby Michael. Soluchi is introduced as someone who believes in love but has been bruised by it. Her routine workday takes an unexpected turn when she connects with Eli, played by Andrew Bunting, during a customer call.

What begins as a professional interaction gradually opens the door to something more personal. As Soluchi navigates the possibility of new love, she must confront the weight of her past and decide whether she is ready to risk her heart again. The film frames this journey as both romantic and introspective, focusing on vulnerability, timing, and emotional growth.

Live performances from Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo are also featured in the film, adding a musical layer to the storytelling.

From Music Videos to Feature Film

Born Apampa Oluwadamilola Owolabi, Dammy Twitch has built his reputation within Nigeria’s music industry. As founder of Polar Films Production and Kadiri Studios, he is known for directing music videos that emphasise mood, colour, and an emotional tone.

He first gained industry attention in 2017 after directing Burna Boy and Yonda’s ‘Las Vegas’ remix. That same year, he directed Davido’s ‘Aje,’ a collaboration that expanded his profile. Since then, he has worked on a wide range of projects, including Omah Lay’s ‘Damn,’ Gyakie’s ‘Forever,’ and Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol.’

Zubby Michael as Kalu, Call of My Life Movie

Call of My Life marks his first move into feature-length storytelling. Speaking on the transition, Twitch described the choice of genre as personal.

“My life has been shaped by love, so choosing a romance story for my first film was instinctive,” he said. “As it’s my first step into feature filmmaking, I wanted it to reflect my heart. And my heart has always been rooted in love and happiness.”

A Bluhouse Studios Production

The film is produced by Blessing Uzzi for Bluhouse Studios, with a screenplay written by Uzoamaka Power. It was shot across Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu.

Uzzi noted that the project reflects an expansion in the type of stories the studio wants to tell. After working on Freedom Way, she said she was interested in developing something softer in tone but still emotionally grounded.

“At a time when many feel jaded about love, I wanted to create a film that is hopeful and uplifting,” Uzzi said, describing the project as a reminder to believe in love again.

Uzoamaka Power as Soluchi, Call of My Life Movie

For Power, who both wrote and stars in the film, the story grew out of a personal curiosity about how people experience love in its different phases.

“I love love — finding it, losing it, yearning for it, and sometimes losing ourselves in it,” she said. “I wrote Call of My Life from that curiosity. It began as something personal, but then became about the characters and the responsibility to tell their story truthfully.”

Balancing writing and acting required her to sit closely with the emotional arc of Soluchi, particularly the tension between fear and hope that shapes the character’s journey.

Release Plans

Call of My Life will be released in Nigerian cinemas later this year. With the trailer now public, the film positions itself as a character-driven romantic comedy anchored by familiar faces and a director making his first step into long-form storytelling.