Wike ready to testify in Nnamdi Kanu's trial under one condition

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has declared his readiness to testify in the trial of Nnamdi Kanu , leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but under one condition.

Kanu is currently standing trial for seven-count terrorism-related charges preferred against him by the Federal Government. After the court quashed his no-case submission and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) certified him fit to stand trial, the controversial Biafra agitator is now mandated to state his defence.

However, in a surprising move on Thursday, October 23, 2025, Kanu disengaged his legal team, led by Kanu Agabi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), prompting the lawyers to withdraw their representation formally.

He subsequently named 23 witnesses, including military and political figures, in two categories — ordinary but material witnesses and vital and compellable — to be summoned under section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.

The names on Kanu's “vital and compellable” witnesses list are Theophilus Danjuma, former minister of defence; Tukur Buratai, former chief of army staff; Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor; Hope Uzodimma, governor of Imo state; and Wike.

Others include Okezie Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia state; Dave Umahi, minister of works; Abubakar Malami, former attorney-general of the federation; Ahmed Rufai, immediate past director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Yusuf Bichi, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); and Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, the current DSS DG.

Wike 'ready' to testify in Kanu's case

During an interview in Abuja on Friday, October 24, 2025, Wike affirmed that he would not testify in Kanu's trial solely because he had been named as a witness by the IPOB leader.

Instead, the former Rivers State Governor said he would comply if there were a formal court summons compelling him to testify or present evidence.

“You don’t become a witness by reading the newspaper. Nobody has served me any process. Nobody has subpoenaed me,” The FCT Minister noted.

“So, because I was listed, I will begin to run helter-skelter. No, you don’t do that. If I am served or subpoenaed to appear as a witness or provide evidence, I must comply with the court’s orders. I must appear.”

Meanwhile, Wike did not comment when asked if Kanu’s continued detention requires a political solution.

The IPOB leader has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his extradition from Kenya in June 2021.

Though he's currently facing charges bordering on terrorism, calls have continued to grow for his release, particularly from stakeholders in the south-east.