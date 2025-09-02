Shockwaves in Nigeria as Finland jails Simon Ekpa for terrorism and tax fraud

Nigeria has reacted strongly to the conviction of controversial pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, after a Finnish court sentenced him to six years in prison for terrorism-related offences and aggravated tax fraud.

The Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland ruled on Monday, September 1, that Ekpa had been an active member of a separatist movement that orchestrated violence in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south.

The court found that between August 2021 and November 2024, the 40-year-old used his large social media following to incite violence and supply separatist militias with weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen residing in Lahti, was arrested with four others in November 2024 but stood trial alone after the release of his co-suspects.

His offences, Finnish prosecutors said, included publicly inciting terrorist crimes and illegally fundraising in violation of Finland’s Money Collection Act. Although the judgment is subject to appeal, Finnish police argued their jurisdiction was clear since the offences were orchestrated from Finnish soil.

Nigerian Govt Welcomes Verdict

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister.

Nigeria’s federal government hailed the ruling as a “watershed moment.” Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said Ekpa’s activities had “shattered families, destroyed businesses, orphaned children, and forced entire communities to live under fear.”

“For years, his reckless incitement and orchestration of violence through IPOB terror activities unleashed unspeakable pain.

“The Finnish judiciary has vindicated Nigeria’s position and sent a clear signal to extremists everywhere that justice will catch up with those who destabilise societies through terror,” Idris stated.

Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, echoed this view, describing the conviction as proof of Ekpa’s role in “heinous crimes against the Nigerian people, especially in the South-east.”

Military and Security Voices

CDS Musa alleged that community leaders were ignorant of the attack. [DHQ/Facebook]

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, also welcomed the decision.

He stressed that the conviction underscored the principle that “individuals who incite or finance violence will be held accountable, regardless of their location.”

General Musa commended the collaboration between Finnish authorities and Nigerian security agencies in securing the judgment.

He urged citizens to support security operatives in combating insurgency and separatist violence.

Critics Question Nigeria’s Justice System

High Court [Getty Images]

Not everyone celebrated the verdict.

Human rights lawyer Maduabuchi Idam argued that the case had exposed deep flaws in Nigeria’s legal system.

“The expeditious conclusion of Ekpa’s case in less than a year has exposed Nigeria’s criminal justice system to scorn, mockery and dishonour before the international community,” Idam said.

He suggested the government should reflect on its judicial delays and consider releasing IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, describing such a move as “the best peaceable option for the South-east.”

IPOB Denies Ekpa

IPOB agitators take part in a demonstration in Rome near the British Embassy to call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu in Biafra, after he was detained in Nigeria on July 26, 2021 in Rome, Italy. [Getty Images]

Ekpa, who leads the “Autopilot” faction of IPOB, had long claimed to be the group’s prime minister.

However, IPOB loyal to detained leader Nnamdi Kanu quickly disowned him after his arrest in 2024, insisting he was never part of their mainstream structure.

Despite repeated denials by IPOB, authorities in Nigeria have linked separatist groups in the South-east to deadly attacks on civilians and security personnel, often pointing to Ekpa’s inflammatory broadcasts as a trigger.

What Next?

Simon Ekpa arrested

Though Ekpa has the right to appeal, his sentencing has already triggered a larger debate in Nigeria about justice, security, and separatism.

While government officials see the ruling as validation of their long-standing accusations against separatist groups, critics warn against complacency.

Idris summed up the administration’s position: “The Tinubu government will remain unshakable in defending Nigeria’s sovereignty. We urge those misled by Simon Ekpa to lay down their arms and embrace peace. There can be no progress where violence and division prevail.”