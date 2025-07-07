'Call me thief, I don’t mind' – Peter Obi talks leadership, freedom, and Kanu’s case

Labour Party presidential hopeful Peter Obi has questioned the rationale behind the continued detention of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, insisting it defies logic and does not advance national unity.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, Obi criticised the government’s decision to keep Kanu in custody, suggesting that a political solution remains the most effective route to resolve such sensitive matters.

“For every one of them, I mean, why is he still being held? It doesn’t make sense to me,” Obi said when asked if he would advocate a political settlement in Kanu’s case.

“Call Me Thief or Idiot – It Doesn’t Bother Me”

Reacting to claims that Kanu was detained over inflammatory language and insults against state actors, Obi dismissed such justifications, asserting that leadership requires thicker skin and focus on the needs of the masses.

“Some people said because he used vulgar words… But it doesn’t bother me if I’m president, whether you call me thief or idiot, which they call me today. It doesn’t bother me,” he declared.

“My duty as a leader is for the common man to put food on their table.”

Highlighting his approach to national security and unrest, Obi said he was open to dialogue, even with hostile actors, if it would help resolve conflicts peacefully.

“If there are people I can talk to, I’ll talk to them. Let’s say tomorrow we have a bandit operating in the northeast, I’ll meet with him… just to establish a link to say enough is enough. And afterwards, I’ll deal with it decisively,” Obi stated.