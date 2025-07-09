Activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore has once again criticised the emergence of the opposition coalition, describing its members as individuals whose way of life is characterized by evil, wrongdoing, and corruption.

Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in 2023, also stated that the coalition is comprised of individuals whose track records make it impossible for him to align with them politically.

He made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

He warned Nigerians that many opposition figures coalescing in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general election lack the moral integrity to lead the country.

“For me, the issue of a coalition is personal. To some extent, it’s a general issue about governance and politics. But there are just too many people in the coalition you’re mentioning that I can’t sit across the table from without being tempted to act out of my character,” he said.

Sowore accuses coalition members of betrayal

Omoyele Sowore

According to the activist, many figures in the coalition have betrayed Nigerians, describing them as people “who have done what is regarded as evil” and who lacked conscience, character, and pedigree.

“There’s no amount of conditions you can give to them that will wash their ways or change how they behave. These are typically people whose way of life is being evil, doing bad, being corrupt, short-changing the public, and being selfish,” he added.

Sowore explained that his utterances are not based on opinions or hearsay, but on documented evidence of the conduct and lifestyle of those involved in the political realignment.

“I have documented their lifestyle, documented their ways of doing things, and documented their capacity.

“I have come to the conclusion, based on empirical evidence, that any country leaving the current ruling party and handing its future to members of the coalition you’re mentioning is only moving from destruction to perdition. There’s no other way to describe it,” the publisher declared.

Sowore says APC and coalition want to exploit Nigerians

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook]

The former AAC presidential candidate made no distinction between coalition members and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that the two sides of the aisle consist of people who were simply preparing to exploit Nigerians further.

“These people have all sat in power at one point or the other; you know their story. We have documented it.

“The only conditions I have are those that will help me help the Nigerian people those of us who want the country to be saved both from those ruling now and those planning to pounce on Nigerians,” he stated.

Recall that the opposition coalition, spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, recently adopted the ADC as its political vehicle to contest the upcoming 2027 general elections.