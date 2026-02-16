Arla Introduces Cool Cow Yoghurt Made with 100% Fresh Milk
Arla’s Cool Cow Yoghurt is here. Made with 100% fresh milk, it is tasty and smooth!
We’ve got exciting news for yoghurt lovers across Nigeria: Cool Cow Yoghurt has officially landed! Made with 100% fresh milk from the Arla-Dano Farm in Kaduna. Cool Cow Yoghurt is crafted to bring you the fresh, smooth and tasty nourishing goodness of dairy only fresh milk can deliver.
What makes Cool Cow Yoghurt special?
Fresh milk, smooth taste: Cool Cow Yoghurt is made with 100% fresh milk for a clean, refreshing taste that’s perfect any time of day.
Good for your gut: With live cultures and the wholesome benefits of dairy, Cool Cow Yoghurt supports good gut health as part of a balanced diet.
Choice that fits your lifestyle: Available in two variants; Sweetened and Unsweetened and in convenient 300 ml and 470 ml bottles, so you can pick the taste and size that suits you.
From breakfast bowls and smoothie boosts to on-the-go sips, Cool Cow Yoghurt is designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. It’s tasty, nourishing, and now available in a store near you.
A step forward for locally produced dairy
The launch of Cool Cow Yoghurt is a big milestone for Arla in Nigeria. It reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening the local dairy value chain, supporting food security, and making high-quality nutrition more accessible to families across the country.
Here’s what Ifunanya Obiakor, Head of Marketing Arla Foods Nigeria, had to say: “We’re thrilled to introduce Cool Cow Yoghurt to Nigeria. This launch is a big step in our journey to make high-quality, locally produced dairy more accessible. Cool Cow Yoghurt embodies our belief in the goodness of dairy, made fresh, and crafted to nourish. It’s tasty, it’s wholesome, and it’s made right here in Nigeria.”
Ready to try it?
Look out for Cool Cow Yoghurt Sweetened or Unsweetened in 300 ml and 470 ml bottles at a store near you. Your next tasty dairy moment is just a sip away.
Want to learn more about Arla and our work in Nigeria? Visit www.arla.ng
