2027: Atiku-led coalition denies ADC adoption

The coalition of opposition politicians aiming to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election has denied reports claiming it has settled on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political platform.

On Wednesday, several media outlets reported that the coalition, spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, had not only chosen the ADC but also appointed Salihu Lukman, former Vice Chairman (North-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as Head of its Secretariat.

In a statement released Thursday, May 21, in Abuja, Lukman, now serving as the coalition’s spokesperson, dismissed the claims as entirely false.

“The public should disregard the story, as it is completely false. No such decision has been taken,” Lukman stated.

He further clarified, “Also false is the report that the coalition has adopted the ADC at its meeting of Tuesday, May 20, 2025.”

He emphasised that while discussions among coalition leaders are ongoing, no final decisions regarding the political platform or appointments have been made.

“Unfortunately, there appear to be some mischief makers promoting and planting stories in the media with the clear aim of sowing seeds of discord among coalition leaders,” Lukman said.

He assured that a formal announcement will be made once negotiations are concluded. The statement underscores the opposition’s cautious approach as it seeks to unify various political figures and interests under a single umbrella ahead of the 2027 elections.