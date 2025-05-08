Sowore slams Peter Obi for knocking those who protested against Jonathan's govt

Human rights activist-cum-politician Omoyele Sowore has blasted Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 election, for questioning the rationale of the 2012 subsidy protest against the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking at the memorial lecture and day of tribute for late Niger Delta leader, Pa Edwin Clark in Abuja on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Obi doubled down on his criticisms of the Nigerian economic situation.

He answered those who have accused him of demarketing Nigerians, wondering why those who protested against the Jonathan government over petrol subsidy removal have remained silent amid a hike in fuel and food prices under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

“Where are those who, in 2012/13, protested vigorously when increases in fuel, exchange rate, food, and transport prices were moderate and manageable under President Jonathan?

“Where are those who called President Jonathan all sorts of names, ‘Clueless, corrupt, ineffective, and lifeless government”? Where are they now that the Prices of everything have increased tenfold?” Obi asked.

Sowore accuses Obi of gaslighting Nigerians

Reacting in a statement on his X on Thursday, Sowore fired back at the former Anambra State Governor, questioning his stance on national issues.

The activist, who played an active role in the 2012 protest, said Obi's comments implied that protests against Jonathan's economic policies were unfounded because he served as an economic adviser in the administration.

The Sahara Reporters publisher also alleged that Fidelity Bank, where Obi holds a substantial interest, was used to assist former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, in laundering money.

“I have repeatedly stated that @PeterObi’s stance is questionably and patently dishonest if not outrightly DUMB. He seems to imply that protests against @GEJonathan’s economic policies were unnecessary, given his role as an Economic Adviser in that administration, they were all supporting themselves by looting Nigeria dry including the role of his Fidelity Bank assisting Diezani to move hard cold cash,” he wrote.

Sowore further argued that if Obi suggested that protests against the Jonathan government were unnecessary, why should the Tinubu administration not hold the same view, despite Nigerians' clamour against his government?

“This raises concerns about his perspective on the current wicked Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT regime.