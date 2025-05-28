Sowore faces fresh allegations of cyberbullying, blackmail

A coalition of civil society organisations has demanded an immediate investigation and prosecution of activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over what they described as a sustained campaign of cyberbullying, misinformation, and character assassination.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Abuja, the Independent Public Service and Accountability Watch, in collaboration with allied civil society organisations (CSOs), accused Sowore of using his media platform to spread falsehoods and incite public distrust under the guise of activism.

Adeniran Taiwo, spokesperson for the coalition, said, “What began as a promising voice of dissent has now descended into a toxic cocktail of arrogance, misinformation, and deliberate blackmail.”

He alleged that Sowore’s news platform has become a tool of personal vengeance rather than truth, citing high-profile targets including Bukola Saraki, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and journalist Lekan Fatodu.

“He has made a career of malicious blackmail… painting Nigeria as a failed state to advance a chaos-driven agenda,” Taiwo said.

The coalition warned that Sowore’s brand of activism was “digital terrorism in disguise,” adding that his actions amount to indoctrination of Nigeria’s youth against patriotism and national identity.

They called on the National Human Rights Commission, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and media regulators to publicly distance themselves from Sowore’s tactics, stating that “silence is complicity.”