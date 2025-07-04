Datti raises concerns over ADC coalition - urges Obi to lead, not follow

Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has expressed deep scepticism over the integrity of the newly formed African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, warning that the alliance risks replicating corrupt primary election practices of the past.

Appearing on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday, July 3, Baba-Ahmed specifically took aim at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s history with primaries, describing his methods as “merciless”.

“When the chips are down and it’s time to do primaries, what kind of primaries is Atiku going to do with an Amaechi?” he asked. “You know how Atiku does primaries? Mercilessly.”

He pointed to the 2018 PDP presidential primaries in Port Harcourt, where Atiku allegedly outspent rivals, with reports of delegates being heavily induced.

“I remember those dollars flying,” he recalled.

Obi Should Not Play Second Fiddle

Peter Obi and Atiku. [Facebook]

Baba-Ahmed warned that unless the ADC ensures transparent and credible primaries, it risks becoming a flawed replica of past political groupings.

“The beginning of good governance is if you run good primaries. We should not be misled, consumed by this excitement,” he said.

He also highlighted the presence of Rotimi Amaechi, who contested the APC presidential primaries in 2022 and similarly faced allegations of vote buying.

“Am I going to deceive myself that all is going to be well in this ADC?” he asked.

Datti firmly advised former running mate Peter Obi not to settle for a vice-presidential position within the coalition.

“With over six million votes in 2023, Obi has earned the right to lead any alliance,” he stated.