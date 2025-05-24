They've already written 2027 election results - Sowore raises alarm

Activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore claimed that Nigeria’s 2027 general elections have already been determined, warning that only a rebellion against the current system can bring real change.

In a no-holds-barred interview, Sowore dismissed the idea of free and fair elections under the President Bola Tinubu administration, claiming the electoral process has been compromised beyond repair. “I don’t believe in the current ballot system. The 2027 results are already written,” he said.

Sowore, who has run for president twice, argued that Nigeria is not operating under a true democracy, but a rigged system designed to recycle the same elite.

According to him, reforms like compulsory voting being proposed by the National Assembly are part of a broader scheme to force legitimacy on a system Nigerians no longer trust.

“If you have to use threats to force people to vote, then democracy is dead. You can’t force people to participate in a system they don’t believe in,” he said.

Rather than elections, Sowore believes that Nigeria needs mass resistance. “The only thing that can change Nigeria is rebellion against the system, against another sham election—not against democracy,” he added.