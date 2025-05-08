FULL LIST: 7 brutal threats made by Nnamdi Kanu in video evidence played in court trial

The ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has revealed a trove of video and audio recordings that prosecutors allege link him directly to acts of terrorism.

These recordings, played before the Federal High Court in Abuja, form a critical part of the evidence against him.

Below are seven of the most brutal threats attributed to Kanu based on evidence presented in court:

1. “Go and burn down Lagos”

In a video recording played in court, a voice alleged to be Kanu's is heard commanding his followers to “go and burn down Lagos.”



He further instructed them to “set Murtala Mohammed Airport on fire” and “burn down that Tinubu hotel.” Prosecutors say these incitements target national infrastructure and prominent individuals.

2. "Kill soldiers now, ambush them, dig holes so their vehicles somersault"

In an audio clip allegedly recorded during the #EndSARS protest, Kanu is heard telling listeners to “start killing soldiers now” and to “dig holes on the roads” to ambush military vehicles.

3. “Every Federal Government building in Lagos should be set on fire”

Another recording has Kanu allegedly urging arson, saying: “Any government vehicle you see, burn them. Manufacture your own weapons, ambush them.”



This call appears to support armed resistance and the destruction of state assets.

4. “Police and army seen should be brought down, guns seized”

According to a petition admitted in court, Kanu is accused of directing attacks on security operatives via broadcasts, saying they should be “brought down” and their weapons seized for further violence.

5. “We’ll burn you inside that shop” – on sit-at-home defaulters

In a voice recording enforcing IPOB's sit-at-home orders, Kanu allegedly threatens civilians: “If you dare open your shop tomorrow, we’ll burn you inside that shop.”

6. “Tinubu is in trouble... we will find him anywhere in the world”

Kanu allegedly issued personal threats against then-political leader Bola Tinubu, declaring: “Tinubu is in trouble. Anywhere he runs to in this world we will find him.”

7. “Take those guns and kill some army officers”