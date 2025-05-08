Kanu’s family demands livestreaming of trial to counter misinformation

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has demanded the live broadcast of his ongoing trial in Abuja, citing the need for transparency and a fair judicial process.

In a statement released by the family’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Kanu, they condemned what they described as “deliberate misinformation” in media reports, particularly claims that Kanu admitted to inciting violence and calling for the killing of police officers.

“The media’s complicity in spreading lies, such as the baseless claim that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu admitted to inciting violence, is not a true reflection of what actually happened in court,” Emmanuel Kanu said.

He accused government-controlled media of promoting propaganda and urged the court to grant real-time access to proceedings to counter what he described as a “coordinated attempt to manipulate public perception.”

Kanu’s family acknowledged Justice James Omotosho's neutrality in presiding over the case but raised concerns about the prosecution's alleged attempts to distort the facts.

They also criticised restrictions placed on family members and legal representatives, who are reportedly barred from addressing the media after court sessions.

Emmanuel Kanu said such restrictions further threaten the integrity of the judicial process.

“This case demands real-time access to counter the propaganda and falsehoods peddled by government-controlled media,” he added, emphasising that public access through live streaming would ensure fairness and transparency.

The call comes amid heightened public interest in the trial, which has drawn international attention.