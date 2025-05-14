Kanu trial: Witness links IPOB sit-at-home order to Gulak’s assassination

In a dramatic development in the ongoing terrorism trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Federal Government on Wednesday tendered a certified true copy of the death certificate of Ahmed Gulak, the slain former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

A government witness, identified only as BBB for security reasons, presented the certificate before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja during resumed proceedings.

The document, dated July 18, 2021, was issued by the Nigeria Police in Owerri, Imo State, and details Gulak’s death, which prosecutors allege was linked to a sit-at-home order broadcast by Kanu.

“He called for a sit-at-home, leading to the death of Gulak,” said Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, lead counsel for the Federal Government, while questioning the witness.

BBB confirmed he participated in the investigations into the killing and read the contents of the certificate aloud in court.

The document was admitted into evidence and marked as Exhibit PWJ after Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, raised no objections.

The court proceeding focused briefly on this line of evidence before Agabi resumed cross-examination of the witness.

Gulak was shot and killed in 2021 while travelling in Owerri, a crime the government attributes to IPOB operatives.

The incident has become a focal point in the broader case against Kanu, who is facing multiple terrorism-related charges stemming from his activities as the leader of the secessionist group.