Life and times of Muhammadu Buhari

Former Nigerian head of state and democratic President Muhammadu Buhari, who died today in London at the age of 82, leaves behind a legacy as complex as the nation he twice led, first in military fatigues, later in flowing agbada.

A stern disciplinarian to his admirers and a rigid authoritarian to his critics, Buhari was one of the most consequential figures in Nigeria’s post-independence political history.

From Daura to Dodan Barracks

Born December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari was a Fulani child from a large, modest family. He joined the Nigerian Army at 19 and trained in the UK, India, and the US. By the late 1970s, he had risen to prominence, serving as Petroleum Minister and military governor.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari at a Nigerian Army Parade In Military in Abuja. (Daily TRUST)

But it was the December 1983 coup that made him a household name. Buhari toppled the democratically elected Shehu Shagari government, citing corruption and national decay.

As Head of State, he launched a fierce War Against Indiscipline that introduced order and fear. His regime jailed journalists, detained politicians without trial, and enforced retroactive laws.

It lasted just 20 months before he was overthrown by General Babangida, who cited institutional ineptitude as the reason for ousting his close friend.

The Democratic Comeback

President Buhari participates in Swearing-In Ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja on 29th May 2019 (Facebook/Femi Adesina)

Buhari re-entered national consciousness in the 2000s as a democratic convert. After three failed attempts, he finally won the presidency in 2015 under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress, defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan. It was a historic moment, the first time Nigeria’s opposition unseated a sitting president.

He was re-elected in 2019 and served until 2023.

His presidency was defined by three major promises: fighting corruption, tackling insecurity, and reviving the economy. Results were mixed. While some praised his personal discipline and infrastructure push, others pointed to a faltering economy, worsening insecurity, and long medical absences abroad.

His critics called him aloof. His supporters called him principled. Either way, Buhari never ignored the weight of power or the military background he brought into a civilian job.

Final Years

Former President Buhari

After leaving Aso Rock in 2023, Buhari retired to his hometown in Daura but remained in the public eye. He travelled occasionally and continued receiving medical care in the UK.

He died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in London. President Tinubu has declared national mourning. His remains are expected to be flown back for burial in Katsina in the company of Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

The Legacy