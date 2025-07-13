President Bola Tinubu has dispatched his vice, Kashim Shettima, to London to convey the remains of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

Buhari breathed his last on Sunday, July 13, 2025, according to a statement released by his family. He was said to have died at a London hospital following a prolonged illness.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu officially announced the passing of his predecessor, describing the incident as a national loss.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Buhari died today in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness,” the statement partly read.

Onanuga disclosed that the President has reached out to the bereaved family, including the matriarch Aisha Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences.

“President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aishat Buhari, the former President’s widow and offered his deep condolences,” he added.

Tinubu directs Shettima to accompany Buhari's remains home

According to the presidential aide, Tinubu has directed Shettima to travel immediately to facilitate preparations and arrangements for the return of the late president’s remains.

“President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari’s body back to Nigeria,” he stated.

As part of the nation’s mourning, the President ordered a symbolic tribute, ordering that flags be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Recall that last week, Tinubu had sent his vice to pay his predecessor a visit at the London hospital where he was recuperating.

Tinubu directed the Vice President to ascertain Buhari's condition and ensure that he was supported to full recovery.