Contrary to claims by some of President Bola Tinubu's loyalists, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said nobody single-handedly made former President Muhammadu Buhari president in 2015.

The former SGF affirmed this at the unveiling of the book, 'According to the President: Lessons from a Presidential Spokesperson’s Experience,' written by former presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

According to Mustapha, Buhari entered the 2015 presidential poll with 12 million existing votes from his devoted followers, adding that the legacy parties in the merger contributed merely 3 million votes to his victory.

“When you sum up the total votes that gave us victory in 2015, the aggregate of the total votes were 15.4 million votes. So, basically, what we brought to the table, the other parties that were in the matter in addition to Buhari’s 12.2 million votes were 3.2 million votes,” Mustapha said at the book launch on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

He also commended Buhari for laying the groundwork for reforms under President Tinubu.

Tinubu acknowledges Buhari's role in reforms

President Bola Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari [Channels TV]

For his part, the President lauded his predecessor for laying the groundwork for the reforms his administration is implementing.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by incumbent SGF, Senator George Akume, said nation-building is a responsibility of successive administrations.

“Nation building is a relay, the effort of one administration laid the foundation for the next. In this regard, I appreciate the effort of predecessor President Buhari and assure all Nigerians that the reform oriented path will be considered, consolidated and strengthened under this administration,” Tinubu said.

In his speech at the event, the former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, commended Buhari for his disposition during his tenure.