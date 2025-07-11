President Bola Tinubu dispatched his vice, Kashim Shettima, to visit former President Muhammadu Buhari in a London hospital, where he's recuperating after a serious illness.

According to credible sources privy to the development, Shetimma flew out of Nigeria penultimate Sunday, July 6, 2025, and checked up on Buhari on Monday morning.

The Vice President also used the opportunity to visit former Head of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Buhari had reportedly been ill for a while and was undergoing treatment in an undisclosed London hospital. Reports emerged a couple of weeks ago claiming that he was placed in intensive care in the early days of his admission.

However, the former President is believed to have come out of the critical condition and is now recuperating well.

Tinubu asks Shettima to visit Buhari in London

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari [Twitter:@MBuhari]

Before the Sunday trip, Shettima had been in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, honouring the invitation of the Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, to attend the official launch of the East African country’s Green Legacy Initiative (GLI).

However, the Vice President was directed by his principal to ascertain Buhari's condition and ensure that he was supported to full recovery.

Shettima jetted off from Addis Ababa on Sunday night and arrived in London on Monday before proceeding to an unnamed hospital to deliver Tinubu’s message to his predecessor.

The Vice President's media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, confirmed that his principal visited London, but remained mute on the purpose of the trip, insisting that he's not privy to his boss’s itinerary.

Reacting to the report, Buhari's former special assistant on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, said his former principal was in a stable health condition.

The former President's handlers had initially denied reports that he was placed in intensive care.