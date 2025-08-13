KWAM 2: FG withdraws complaint against Ibom Air passenger

The Federal Government has withdrawn criminal complaints against Ms. Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger accused of unruly behaviour, and reduced the ban imposed on Fuji music legend, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), following incidents that drew national attention.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced the decisions on Wednesday, August 13, after consultations with aviation stakeholders and appeals from prominent Nigerians.

On the Ibom Air matter, Keyamo revealed that the airline has agreed to drop its complaint against Ms. Emmanson, who was detained at Kirikiri Prison after the August 10 incident.

“When the Police took her statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct,” he said.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria has also decided to lift her lifetime flying ban, with details to follow. The incident occurred when Emmanson allegedly refused to switch off her phone during boarding, struck a flight attendant, and had to be restrained before being removed from the aircraft at Murtala Mohammed International Airport. Ibom Air had initially banned her indefinitely under its zero-tolerance policy for violent behaviour.

KWAM 1’s Flight Ban Reduced to One Month

In the ValueJet case involving KWAM 1, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) will reduce his ban to one month. The ban also applies to the flight’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba, who will undergo professional reappraisal before licence restoration.

Keyamo confirmed that the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against the musician, noting: “Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against KWAM 1.”

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will also appoint him as an ambassador for airport security protocols.

The minister emphasised that the clemencies were based on compassion, not political or sentimental considerations.

“Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved. We have decided to draw a line after these clemencies,” he said.

He further disclosed that a retreat will be held next week to retrain aviation security personnel on managing disruptive passengers, with airlines also set to receive guidance on improving staff–traveller interactions.