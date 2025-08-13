JUST IN: Ibom Air passenger discharged by Lagos court

An Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State, has discharged Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour and assault aboard an Ibom Air flight.

Magistrate Olanrewaju Salami struck out the case on Wednesday after the prosecution withdrew the five charges preferred against her by the police.

The decision came after the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced that all parties had agreed to resolve the matter following consultations with key stakeholders in the aviation sector.

According to Keyamo, the resolution was reached after “reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and noting the remorse shown by those involved.”

FG Withdraws Complaint Against Ibom Air Passenger

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibom Air confirmed its withdrawal of the complaint, leading to the formal termination of the case.

Emmanson had been arrested over the 10 August incident, arraigned on Monday, and granted bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after failing to meet her bail conditions.

At the resumed hearing, the prosecution counsel, Oluwabunmi Adeitan, told the court there were “new developments” which necessitated discontinuing the case.

She filed an application for withdrawal, which Magistrate Salami granted, formally discharging the defendant.

ADVERTISEMENT