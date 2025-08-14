Airline operators lift lifetime ban on Comfort Emmanson after minister’s appeal

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has lifted the lifetime flight ban imposed on Comfort Emmanson, an Ibom Air passenger previously sanctioned for unruly conduct.

In a statement on Thursday, August 14, AON spokesperson Professor Obiora Okonkwo confirmed the decision followed an appeal from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

Okonkwo said the operators considered several factors before reversing the sanction, including Emmanson’s public expression of remorse, the withdrawal of the complaint against her, the dismissal of court charges, and her release from custody.

“The decision reflects a holistic review of the case, and we acknowledge the intervention of the minister,” he stated.

The AON also commended the Federal Government for introducing a retreat to retrain Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and airline crew on effectively managing disruptive passengers.

Okonkwo stressed the need for heightened public education on the dangers and legal consequences of such behaviour, as set out in Section 85 of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, and Part 17 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023.

He explained that prohibited actions include assaulting or threatening crew members, ignoring safety instructions, smoking in restricted areas, fighting, disorderly conduct, or tampering with aircraft equipment.

“Pilots-in-command and AVSEC officers have the legal authority to restrain and de-board disruptive passengers, handing them over to competent authorities to safeguard flight safety and order,” he said.

The AON reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with relevant aviation agencies and participating in the proposed retraining retreats.

“We confirm that members shall cooperate fully with aviation regulators to improve handling of unruly passenger cases,” Okonkwo added.

