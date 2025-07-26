Accomplished businessman and majority shareholder and founder of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote, has resigned his position as the Chairman of the cement manufacturer.

Dangote's resignation was announced in a statement issued by Anthony Chiejina, the Dangote Group's Chief Branding and Communications Officer, on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Chiejina said the richest black man relinquished the position to focus on Dangote Petroleum Refinery, petrochemical and fertiliser plant, as well as government relations.

At the same time, Emmanuel Ikazoboh , an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as the new chairman.

The spokesperson also announced the appointment of Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote to the board, while Dorothy Ufot , an independent non-executive director, retired from the board.

“Foremost entrepreneur and founder of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote has announced his retirement as a Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective July 25, 2025,” Chiejina said.

“He is relinquishing his position as chairman and retiring from the board so as to focus more attention on the Refinery, Petrochemicals, Fertiliser and Government Relations, in order to drive the company’s five-year business trajectory to a superlative height.

“The board of Dangote Cement Plc has therefore announced the appointment of Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, an independent non-executive director, as the new Chairman, Board of Directors. In the same vein, Hajiya Mariya Aliko Dangote was also appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company while Prof. Dorothy Ufot retired from the Board.”

Emmanuel Ikazoboh was an independent non-executive director of Dangote Cement before his appointment

Dangote leaves giant mark on cement industry

According to the spokesperson, the industrialist left a lasting legacy upon retiring from the board, noting that his vision and tenacity redefined not just his company, but the entire cement industry landscape, as he became Africa’s largest cement producer and the largest exporter of cement and clinker in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Aliko Dangote’s journey with cement began with a bold dream: to make Nigeria and Africa self-sufficient in cement production. Through strategic investments in state-of-the-art plants, and a commitment to local content, he not only met that goal but exceeded it,” he said.

“Dangote Cement Plc has 52.0Mta capacity across African continent with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta. Currently, additional greenfield plants are coming up in Cote Ivoire (3.0Mta) and Itori, Nigeria (6.0 Mta) and on completion this year will push total capacity to 61.0Mta.

“Under his visionary leadership, Dangote Cement Plc recorded the highest revenue and Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) in the history of the company. According to the unaudited results for the six months ending 30th June 2025, the group revenue went up by 17.7 percent, from N1,760 billion at the same period in 2024 to N2,071.6 billion, representing the highest revenue in the history of the company.

“Group Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) grew by 41.8 percent to N944.900 billion from N666.22 billion. EBITDA (Nigeria Operations) grew by 82.4 percent to N845.4 billion. Profit before tax went up from N292.96 billion to N730 billion indicating 149 percent increase while profit after tax surged by 174.1 percent to ₦520.5 billion, in contrast to N189.90 billion in the same period at the preceding period.”

Chiejina added that export volumes of cement from Nigeria increased by 18.2 per cent in the six months, with 18 successful clinker shipments made to Ghana and Cameroon.

“Aliko Dangote’s legacy will be counted in the millions of jobs created, the infrastructure built, and the confidence restored in African industrial potential,” the spokesperson stated.