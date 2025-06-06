"Call Me Chairman, Not President" — Aliko Dangote playfully checks MC during event with Tinubu

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, sparked laughter at the inauguration of the Lekki Seaport Access Road on Thursday, June 5, when he humorously corrected the Master of Ceremonies (MC) over a minor but significant title mix-up.

During the high-profile event, which was attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other dignitaries, the MC had introduced Dangote as the “President of Dangote Group.” But when it was time for the billionaire businessman to take the podium, he wasted no time in setting the record straight, with a commendable sense of humour.

“Mr MC, for your attention,” Dangote began with a smile, “Next time, when Mr President is around, my own title is ‘Chairman’, not ‘President’.”

He added, drawing chuckles from the crowd, “Whether with a small ‘p’ or tiny little ‘p’, don’t call me president o. Thank you.”

Turning to the actual president, who was hard in laughter in the audience, Dangote offered a mock apology, saying, “I’m sorry sir, he called me president. I didn’t allow him to do so, sir.”

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many praising Dangote’s humility and sense of humour, even in the presence of Nigeria’s Commander-in-Chief.

Aliko Dangote, the founder of the Dangote Group, is formally recognised as the Chairman and CEO of the industrial conglomerate, which has interests across cement, sugar, salt, and oil.