Dangote, Burna Boy, others among ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa’

Grammy-winning music icon Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, have been named among the 2025 ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons in Africa.’

The announcement was made during the ‘Unveiling News Conference’ held in Abuja on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Organisers of the initiative released the names under the "Peace Building Roll Call," recognising individuals who have significantly contributed to promoting peace, humanitarian service, and positive change across the continent.

Other notable Nigerians on the list include Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA Global, business moguls Tony Elumelu and Femi Otedola, footballer Victor Osimhen, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State.

Also featured are Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay Media Group and Arise TV, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings, Zainab Nasir-Idris, wife of the Kebbi State Governor, and Huriyya Dauda-Lawal, wife of the Zamfara Governor.

Among business and education leaders on the list are Dr. Nimi Briggs, CEO of NIMPAT Group; Dr. Chuka Nwachukwu, Chairman of Amanda Group; Daniel Moses, CEO of Property Wealth Corporation; and Prof. Haruna Musa, Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board in Jigawa State.

Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director (Africa) of the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons initiative, praised the honorees for their impactful roles.

"It is with immense excitement that we announce the esteemed list titled ‘100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa 2025,’" Amafibe said. "This initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to acknowledging and applauding remarkable individuals and the key roles they play in nurturing peace, harmony, and positive change on the African continent."

Amafibe explained that the peace icons were meticulously selected based on their consistent commitment to humanitarian initiatives, youth empowerment, and community transformation.

"These individuals have showcased unwavering resilience and commitment to nurturing new leaders, fueling economic growth, and uplifting positive changes across various sectors," he added.

"By sharing their narratives, our intention is to amplify the ripples of their endeavors, produce a collective resolve to foster a more calm and prosperous Africa," Amafibe said. "They have transcended boundaries and overcome challenges to leave inerasable legacies, with each narrative as a tribute to perseverance and determination, enclosed in the cherished values of Africa—unity, harmony, and progress."

The 2025 honorees will receive their awards at the 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit, scheduled to take place from July 4 to 6 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Themed ‘Leadership Frameworks for Governance, Business Growth, Investment Opportunities and Sustainable Development in Africa’, the summit is expected to attract economic experts, entrepreneurs, government officials, and other stakeholders.

"Africa, with its diverse people, landscapes and dynamic population, presents a compelling invitation, and this event is a dynamic platform for us to come together and explore significant trends, challenges, and opportunities for collaborations," Amafibe said.

He noted that the summit will feature high-impact lectures, networking sessions, and panel discussions aimed at enhancing investment confidence, political transparency, and regional cooperation.

"It will also promote cross-border initiatives that allow nations to share best practices in areas like agriculture, education, and health," he said.