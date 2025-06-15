The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to commence the nationwide distribution of diesel and premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, starting August 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 15, 2025, the company’s spokesperson, Anthony Chiejina, revealed that Dangote has acquired 4,000 brand-new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered tankers to boost its fuel distribution capabilities across Nigeria.

According to Chiejina, the distribution will be rolled out in phases and backed by investments in CNG refuelling stations, along with over 100 mobile CNG tankers to ensure efficient last-mile delivery.

The refinery will supply products directly to independent and major marketers, fuel dealers, manufacturers, telecom companies, airlines, and other bulk fuel consumers, without any added logistics cost.

“This strategic programme is part of our broader commitment to eliminating logistics costs, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development,” Chiejina said.

He added that all petrol stations sourcing PMS and diesel from the Dangote Refinery will benefit from this upgraded logistics support.

Chiejina also disclosed that the company will offer a two-week credit facility to customers who purchase at least 500,000 litres of fuel. These buyers can access another 500,000 litres on credit, provided they secure a bank guarantee.

Registration and Know Your Customer (KYC) verification for interested buyers will run from June 16 to August 15.

“This move is aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It reflects a shared vision of economic stability, industrial growth, and inclusive development,” he said.

Chiejina noted that the initiative is expected to stimulate growth among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), drive government revenue, and boost investor confidence in Nigeria’s downstream oil market.

He also praised the federal government for its role in stabilising the fuel supply through the Naira-for-Crude exchange scheme.

“This is a major revolution in Nigeria’s midstream and downstream oil sector. We are committed to ensuring equitable fuel access for all Nigerians, wherever they may be,” Chiejina concluded.